AAPL   381.91 (-0.46%)
MSFT   207.07 (-3.09%)
FB   239.00 (-2.48%)
GOOGL   1,512.23 (-1.74%)
AMZN   3,104.00 (-3.00%)
NVDA   402.09 (-4.07%)
CGC   17.30 (-0.69%)
BABA   251.67 (-3.58%)
MU   49.46 (-2.45%)
GE   6.70 (+0.15%)
TSLA   1,497.06 (-3.08%)
AMD   53.59 (-4.10%)
T   29.76 (-1.23%)
ACB   12.08 (+0.50%)
F   6.06 (-0.66%)
GILD   76.68 (+0.47%)
DIS   116.22 (-2.61%)
NFLX   525.50 (-4.23%)
BAC   24.19 (+0.71%)
BA   175.65 (-1.56%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted on Monday, July 13th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stock indexes closed mostly lower Monday after giving up an early gain in another day of roller-coaster trading on Wall Street.

Technology companies, which led the market higher in the morning, led it lower in the afternoon. Investors were discouraged to see that California extended a shutdown of bars and indoor dining and ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as coronavirus cases keep rising.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.82 points, or 0.9%, to 3,155.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,085.80.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 226.60 points, or 2.1%, to 10,390.84.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks lost 19.11 points, or 1.3%, to 1,403.57.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 75.56 points, 2.3%.

The Dow is down 2,452.64 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,418.24 points, or 15.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 264.90 points, or 15.9%.

