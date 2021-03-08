How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street ended mixed as slumps in several Big Tech companies offset gains in many other parts of the market.
Because of their huge size, the drops in Apple, Google’s parent company, and other major technology stocks pulled the S&P 500 to a loss of 0.5% Monday even though more stocks rose than fell in the index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.
Technology companies have been sliding in recent weeks as investors start to doubt whether the huge gains they made during the pandemic months can continue. Treasury yields rose again.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 20.59 points, or 0.5%, to 3,821.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.14 points, or 1%, to 31,802.44.
The Nasdaq fell 310.99 points, or 2.4%, to 12,609.16.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.77 points, or 0.5% to 2,202.98.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 65.28 points, or 1.7%.
The Dow is up 1,195.96 points, or 3.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 279.12 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 228.13 points, or 11.6%.
7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy
Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.
There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.
Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.
Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.
And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.
