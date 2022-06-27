How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/27/2022

Stocks ended mixed after a day of wavering between gains and losses Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Small-company stocks rose. Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market. Those losses checked gains in energy stocks and elsewhere. Treasury yields rose.

Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points, or 0.3%, to 3,900.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26.

The Nasdaq fell 83.07 points, or 0.7%, to 11,524.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.01 points, or 0.3%, to 1,771.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.07 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 4,900.04 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,120.42 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 473.57 points, or 21.1%.

Investors who are in or nearing their retirement years know the need for reliable income moves to the top of the priority list. That makes investing in dividend stocks a logical choice. Most dividend stocks pay dividends on a quarterly basis. However, for individuals who lack an income stream from a job, quarterly dividends of any size create an uneven income stream. That can be difficult in times of economic volatility, and particularly when facing rising inflation.

One solution for these investors is to purchase a special class of dividend stocks that pay dividends monthly. Monthly dividend income is a way to create predictable cash flow. And investors also get access to stocks that have a high dividend yield, sometimes in excess of 10%. That's nearly 10x the 1.6% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. And because of these company's business models, these yields are sustainable.

In this special presentation, we'll look at 7 monthly dividend stocks that have a yield of over 10% as of June 2022.