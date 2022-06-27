×
S&P 500   3,900.11 (-0.30%)
DOW   31,438.26 (-0.20%)
QQQ   292.45 (-0.73%)
AAPL   141.66 (+0.00%)
MSFT   264.89 (-1.05%)
META   169.49 (-0.39%)
GOOGL   2,316.67 (-1.82%)
AMZN   113.22 (-2.78%)
TSLA   734.76 (-0.32%)
NVDA   168.69 (-1.50%)
NIO   22.95 (-4.69%)
BABA   118.73 (+0.94%)
AMD   86.16 (-1.06%)
MU   58.78 (+0.58%)
CGC   3.79 (+0.53%)
T   20.78 (-1.00%)
GE   66.71 (-0.55%)
F   12.04 (+0.25%)
DIS   96.61 (-1.20%)
AMC   14.13 (+13.31%)
PFE   51.88 (+0.56%)
PYPL   75.94 (-2.24%)
NFLX   189.14 (-0.90%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/27/2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks ended mixed after a day of wavering between gains and losses Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Small-company stocks rose. Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market. Those losses checked gains in energy stocks and elsewhere. Treasury yields rose.

Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points, or 0.3%, to 3,900.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points, or 0.2%, to 31,438.26.

The Nasdaq fell 83.07 points, or 0.7%, to 11,524.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.01 points, or 0.3%, to 1,771.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.07 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 4,900.04 points, or 13.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,120.42 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 473.57 points, or 21.1%.


