How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/6/2022

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.07 points, or 0.4%, to 3,908.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.14 points, or 0.6%, to 31,145.30.

The Nasdaq fell 85.96 points, or 0.7%, to 11,544.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.42 points, or 1%, to 1,792.32.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 857.99 points, or 18%.

The Dow is down 5,193 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,100.06 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 452.99 points, or 20.2%.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

