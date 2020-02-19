S&P 500   3,386.15 (+0.47%)
DOW   29,348.03 (+0.40%)
QQQ   236.98 (+0.96%)
AAPL   323.62 (+1.45%)
FB   217.49 (-0.14%)
MSFT   187.28 (+0.03%)
GOOGL   1,524.87 (+0.36%)
AMZN   2,170.22 (+0.67%)
CGC   21.77 (-0.77%)
BABA   222.14 (+0.73%)
MU   59.99 (+3.88%)
GE   12.61 (-1.10%)
TSLA   917.42 (+6.88%)
AMD   58.90 (+3.53%)
T   38.44 (+0.47%)
ACB   1.71 (+4.27%)
F   8.00 (-0.74%)
NFLX   386.19 (-0.41%)
PRI   135.69 (+0.05%)
GILD   67.35 (+0.51%)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Posted on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 by The Associated Press

The S&P 500 returned to a record Wednesday, and technology stocks once again helped lead the market higher. Apple rallied to recover most of its loss from the prior day, triggered by a revenue warning due to the viral outbreak centered in China.

Worries remain about how disruptive the virus will be for manufacturing, travel and other economic activity across the region, but markets around the world rose as the number of new virus cases in China fell Wednesday. Expectations are also high that China and other central banks around the world will limit the economic damage through stimulus measures.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 15.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,386.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.84, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03.

The Nasdaq climbed 84.44, or 0.9%, to 9,817.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 9.05 points, or 0.5%, to 1,692.57.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 5.99 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 50.05 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 86.00 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.99 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 155.37 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 809.59 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 844.57 points, or 9.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.10 points, or 1.4%.


