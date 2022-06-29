How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/29/2022

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year.

The S&P 500 index has been volatile all week, and is down 20% for the year as investors worry about inflation and rising interest rates. Small company stocks fell sharply.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 2.72 points, or 0.1%, to 3,818.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.32 points, or 0.3%, to 31,029.31.

The Nasdaq fell 3.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,177.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.47 points, or 1.1%, to 1,719.37.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 92.91 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is down 471.37 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 429.73 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.37 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 947.35 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is down 5,308.99 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,467.08 points, or 28.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 525.94 points, or 23.4%.

