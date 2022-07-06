×
S&P 500   3,845.08 (+0.36%)
DOW   31,037.68 (+0.23%)
QQQ   289.15 (+0.76%)
AAPL   143.01 (+1.02%)
MSFT   266.22 (+1.28%)
META   169.76 (+0.93%)
GOOGL   2,292.42 (+1.20%)
AMZN   114.40 (+0.79%)
TSLA   695.45 (-0.54%)
NVDA   151.36 (+1.15%)
NIO   20.80 (-6.22%)
BABA   119.35 (-0.65%)
AMD   75.36 (+0.21%)
MU   57.37 (+1.13%)
CGC   2.65 (-2.21%)
T   21.10 (-0.33%)
GE   61.57 (-0.74%)
F   11.06 (-1.25%)
DIS   96.08 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.59 (-1.49%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.15%)
PYPL   73.24 (-1.56%)
NFLX   184.06 (-0.98%)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/6/2022

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finished the day in the green after a choppy day of trading. Minutes from the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. Bond yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.69 points, or 0.4%, to 3,845.08.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.86 points, or 0.2%, to 31,037.68.

The Nasdaq rose 39.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,361.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.78 points, or 0.8%, to 1,727.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.75 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 59.58 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 234.01 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.21 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 921.10 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is down 5,300.62 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,283.12 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.77 points, or 23.1%.


