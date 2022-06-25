'I'll Miss You': Very Rich A-List Actor Chris Evans Finally Gives Up His Outdated Phone





Celebrities — they're just like us. Well, maybe more like us millennials and boomers.

It was a sad day for "Captain America" star Chris Evans as he had to say goodbye to his beloved, antiquated sidekick: his iPhone 6s.

The actor penned a heartfelt eulogy for his outdated, yet still trustworthy pal.

"We had a good run. I'll miss your home button," Evans lamented. "I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes."

Evans called his journey with the 6s a "wild ride" alongside a photo of his old phone transferring data to an iPhone 13, Apple's most up-to-date model.

Evans' originally shared the sad news on Instagram where his post received over 2 million likes as of early Friday afternoon.

The actor then posted the same message to Twitter which garnered another 612,000 likes, with thousands of followers (and fellow celebs) joining in on the mourning.

5G is such a disappointment! I loved my old phone and service so much better! @ChrisEvans All of the hype was for nothing it's actually worse slower service now — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) June 24, 2022

Mine died a few weeks ago. I understand your pain, but please understand it does get better! I am currently taking a break from phones and have settled on my iPad while I mourn. I'm really gonna miss that home button. pic.twitter.com/5qkMWig8FH — subohm sister (@subohm_sister) June 24, 2022

I'm still on my iPhone 8+ but my battery is trying it! You just showed all the naysayers that you CAN actually keep your old phone until it's kaput and you don't have to upgrade every time. Kudos for taking care of that model for that long though! — Kristina Lopez (@KriMiLo) June 24, 2022

I think there is an 8 or maybe a 10 that still has a home button! Lol I literally sought that out when my 6 kicked the bucket I miss my home button so bad I now have a 13, so I was forced to get used to the swiping — JessicaStar1 (@Jessicastar1) June 24, 2022

Others poked fun at Evans's decision to hold on to his iPhone 6s and not trade up for a newer, more expensive model, given his success in the film industry.

"Chris I have a 13 and I'm not the megastar of a multi-movie blockbuster film franchise," one user joked. "WHAT ARE YOU DOING??"

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evans' net worth is an estimated $80 million.

When Apple rolled out the iPhone 7 in 2016, the infrastructure of the home button changed from a physical button that users had to press down on to a more touch-sensitive button that was almost an accessory.

But upon the release of the iPhone X in 2017, customers were confused to find that the home button beneath each iPhone screen in previous generations had been removed completely, only to be replaced with a swipe-up option to access the Home Screen.

The iPhone 6 and it's trusty home button is still compatible with Apple's most up-to-date software, iOS 15, though the company sadly announced during its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month that it would begin discontinuing software capability on the iPhone 6s (along with the iPhone SE and the iPhone 7) when iOS 16 rolls out later this fall.

Apple was up 5% year over year as of Friday afternoon.

