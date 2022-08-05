SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 
S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
3 Pharma Stocks' Post-Earnings Price Moves
Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content 

India raises interest rate to 5.4%, in 3rd hike since May

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Ashok Sharma, Associated Press


Construction workers prepare a scaffolding at a construction site at Hajji Ali in Mumbai, India, on Jan. 8, 2022. India’s central bank on Wednesday, Aug. 3, raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% in its third such hike since May as it focuses on containing inflation. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4% in its third such hike since May as it focuses on containing inflation.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das projected inflation at 6.7% in this financial year. June was the sixth consecutive month with inflation above the central bank's tolerance level of 6%, he said in a statement after a meeting of the bank's monitoring committee.

The committee decided ``to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth," he said.

Das said the global economic and financial environment has deteriorated with the combined impact of monetary policy tightening across the world and the war in Ukraine raising risks of a recession.

The Indian rupee has plunged to an all-time low of 79.05 rupees to one U.S. dollar. Das attributed its weakness to a strengthening dollar as interest rates rise in the United States.

Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have badly hit India's large informal sector and contact-intensive services like restaurants, hotels, retailing and tourism.

Unemployment has risen to nearly 8%, according to data from the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The main opposition Congress party on Friday organized marches across the country protesting rising prices of petrol, gas, foodstuffs and goods and the services tax.

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s handling of the economy in Parliament earlier this week. She said there is zero probability of India slipping into recession, even though there are some other major economies are at greater risk of falling into recession.

On Friday, Das projected that the economy would expand at a 7.2% annual pace in the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2023, slowing to 6.7% in the next financial year.


``On the outlook for growth, rural consumption is expected to benefit from the brightening agricultural prospects," he said. Demand for services as the pandemic wanes and an improvement in business and consumer sentiment should boost discretionary spending and urban consumption, he said.

The International Monetary Fund has projected 7.4% economic growth for India in 2022, down from 8.7% in 2021 and slipping to 6.1% in 2023.

The IMF on Thursday suggested that India withdraw fiscal and monetary policy stimulus gradually, develop better infrastructure for exports, such as ports and railways, and scale up shipments by forging free trade agreements with key trading partners to keep its economy balanced over the medium term.

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said earlier this week that India should focus on services instead of blindly following China's model of manufacturing-led growth.

Even if India's economy is growing faster than many other nations, he said the country still needs more growth to sustain its huge population, now at 1.4 billion and due to overtake China's within a few years.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.