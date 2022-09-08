S&P 500   3,979.87
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Global shares rise as investors watch for central bank moves
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money
Indonesian students protest against fuel price hikes

Thu., September 8, 2022 | Achmad Ibrahim And Edna Tarigan, Associated Press

Student activists wave flags as they burn a tire during a rally against sharp increases in fuel prices, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. The Indonesian government increased the fuel prices by about 30% on Saturday after reducing some of the costly subsidies that have helped control inflation in the country. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of students rallied in Indonesia's capital on Thursday to protest sharp increases in fuel prices by the government.

The protesters, from several student organizations, gathered at Jakarta's National Monument, which commemorates Indonesia's struggle for independence. “We reject the fuel price hikes,” one of their banners read.

The government increased fuel prices by about 30% on Saturday after reducing some of the costly subsidies that have helped control inflation in the country. The hike — the first in eight years — raised the price of gasoline from 51 cents to 67 cents per liter and diesel fuel from 35 cents to 46 cents.

Protests have been held in several large cities since Monday by students, workers, farmers, fishermen and teachers.

Workers are planning more rallies and considering a national strike unless the increase is rescinded, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, Said Iqbal, said Tuesday.

President Joko Widodo said the government was forced to raise fuel prices because the country’s energy subsidies had tripled this year to 502 trillion rupiah ($34 billion) as a result of rising global prices of oil and gas.

The government has subsidized fuel for decades in Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation of more than 270 million people.

Higher fuel prices are a politically sensitive issue that could trigger broader price hikes. In 1998, an increase in fuel prices sparked riots that helped topple longtime dictator Suharto.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

