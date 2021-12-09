S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
Pay Attention To Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation 
Growing Pains Cut Into Casey’s General Stores, Inc Profits
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
The Upside In Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Is Too Good To Miss
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
Pay Attention To Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation 
Growing Pains Cut Into Casey’s General Stores, Inc Profits
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
The Upside In Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Is Too Good To Miss
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
Pay Attention To Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation 
Growing Pains Cut Into Casey’s General Stores, Inc Profits
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
The Upside In Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Is Too Good To Miss
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case
S&P 500   4,701.21
DOW   35,754.75
QQQ   399.61
Pay Attention To Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation 
Growing Pains Cut Into Casey’s General Stores, Inc Profits
The Short-Squeeze In Dave & Buster’s Is On
Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era
The Upside In Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Is Too Good To Miss
$56K Alzheimer’s drug avoiding Biden’s cost curbs, for now
'Pharma Bro' firm reaches $40M settlement in gouging case

Italy fines Amazon $1.3B, alleging harm to outside sellers

Thursday, December 9, 2021 | The Associated Press


An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s anti-trust authority on Thursday fined Amazon 1.13 billion euros ($1.3 billion), accusing the company of exploiting its dominant position against independent sellers on its website in violation of European Union competition rules.

The fine is one of the largest leveraged in Europe against the online retail giant, which expanded in particular in Italy during a coronavirus lockdown that prevented residents from going to stores to buy items considered nonessential.

Europe has pioneered efforts to rein in big tech companies, most famously by slapping Google with multibillion-dollar fines in three antitrust cases. The push is gaining steam worldwide as regulators and lawmakers take on digital giants over accusations of everything from stifling competition to failing to prevent harmful content from appearing on their platforms.

Amazon said it “strongly disagreed” with Italian regulator's decision and would appeal, calling the fines and proposed remedies “unjustified and disproportionate.” It noted that more than half of annual sales in Italy are from small and medium businesses that have access to other channels to sell their goods.

Italy’s AGCM authority said Amazon has required that third-party sellers use its own logistics service, called Fulfilment by Amazon, harming competitors and strengthening its own position.

The e-commerce giant also prevents third-party sellers from gaining access to Amazon’s Prime loyalty program, “which makes it easier to sell to the more than 7 million most-loyal and highest-spending consumers.”

That means such sellers also are excluded from special events, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Prime Day offers, thereby also decreasing the chances that the sellers’ items will appear as a “featured offer.”

“The investigation showed that such benefits are crucial to gain visibility, to boost sales and, in turn, to the success of the sellers’ offers on Amazon.it,’’ the regulator said.

The authority has ordered Amazon to grant sales benefits and visibility on Amazon.it to all third-party sellers able to meet the standards of its Prime service, which it must publish.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.