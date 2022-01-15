Italy's pork industry blames wild boars for swine fever

ROME (AP) — The discovery of African swine fever in northern Italy has Italian pork producers fearing significant damages to a major agricultural export.

Earlier this month, a case of the virus, which can be deadly to pigs but doesn’t harm humans, was detected in a wild boar in the Piedmont region in northwest Italy.

Wild boars, whose meat is used in pasta sauces, are a popular prey for hunters in Italy. The nation's health and agricultural ministers have banned hunting in parts of Liguria and Piedmont temporarily to try to prevent the spread of the virus in more animals.

The Italian farm lobby Confagricoltura says that China, Japan, Taiwan and Kuwait have already suspended imports of Italian pork and that neighboring Switzerland has also imposed some restrictions.

Italy's exports of pork and pork products amount to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) annually, with about one-third of that coming from sales outside the European Union.

Other regions in Italy's north are pressing for a crackdown on wild boars outside the stricken area in a bid to save their own pork production.

"The African swine fever can hit pigs and boars, it's highly contagious, often lethal,'' Gianluca Barbacovi, the head of farm lobby Coldiretti in Italy's Trentino Alto Adige region, said Saturday.

The European Food Safety authority says that healthy pigs and boar usually become infected by, among other means, contact with infected animals, including free-ranging pigs and wild boar.

A proliferation of wild boars has also plagued urban areas, including some neighborhoods in the capital of Rome in recent years. The boars break through fences ringing parks on the outskirts of the city and invade streets to root through uncollected garbage for food.

Lobbyists for Italy's prestigious Prosciutto di Parma (Parma Ham) production have hastened to calm any fears by consumers, saying that the aging process its meat undergoes renders the African swine fever virus harmless.

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.