John Honderich, ex-publisher of the Toronto Star, dies at 75

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — John Honderich, the former editor and publisher of the Toronto Star, has died.

Honderich, a Canadian businessman who was the publisher of the Star from 1994 to 2004, passed away in his Toronto home at the age of 75 on Saturday, Star spokesman Bob Hepburn said.

Honderich, whose father was the late Beland Honderich, also a former publisher of the Toronto Star, was part of the Canadian newspaper industry from birth. Much of his working life revolved around the paper, which was founded in 1892 and — until recently — partly owned by his family.

Honderich funded a number of journalism scholarships, Hepburn said, adding that the publisher will be remembered in Toronto as a city builder. Nationally, Honderich will be remembered as someone who cared deeply about Canada, and about democracy, the spokesman said.

“He loved newspapers. He loved the Toronto Star and the industry as well,” Hepburn said.

Until 2020, the Honderich family was one of five that ran the Toronto Star following the death of its founder, Joseph E. Atkinson, in 1948.

But two years ago, the families agreed to sell Torstar — which holds an investment in The Canadian Press — to NordStar Capital LP. Honderich served as chair of The Canadian Press from 2001 to 2004.

He had two children, Robin and Emily, with his ex-wife Katherine Govier.


