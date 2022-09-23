Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.23 (-1.72%)
DOW   29,590.41 (-1.62%)
QQQ   275.51 (-1.63%)
AAPL   150.43 (-1.51%)
MSFT   237.92 (-1.27%)
META   140.41 (-1.69%)
GOOGL   98.74 (-1.40%)
AMZN   113.78 (-3.01%)
TSLA   275.33 (-4.59%)
NVDA   125.16 (-0.36%)
NIO   17.64 (-3.87%)
BABA   78.80 (-2.37%)
AMD   67.96 (-2.22%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   50.10 (+0.89%)
CGC   2.84 (+4.41%)
F   12.31 (-3.60%)
GE   64.55 (-1.24%)
DIS   99.50 (-2.60%)
AMC   7.99 (+1.78%)
PYPL   86.97 (-0.79%)
PFE   44.08 (-1.10%)
NFLX   226.41 (-4.49%)
S&P 500   3,693.23 (-1.72%)
DOW   29,590.41 (-1.62%)
QQQ   275.51 (-1.63%)
AAPL   150.43 (-1.51%)
MSFT   237.92 (-1.27%)
META   140.41 (-1.69%)
GOOGL   98.74 (-1.40%)
AMZN   113.78 (-3.01%)
TSLA   275.33 (-4.59%)
NVDA   125.16 (-0.36%)
NIO   17.64 (-3.87%)
BABA   78.80 (-2.37%)
AMD   67.96 (-2.22%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   50.10 (+0.89%)
CGC   2.84 (+4.41%)
F   12.31 (-3.60%)
GE   64.55 (-1.24%)
DIS   99.50 (-2.60%)
AMC   7.99 (+1.78%)
PYPL   86.97 (-0.79%)
PFE   44.08 (-1.10%)
NFLX   226.41 (-4.49%)
S&P 500   3,693.23 (-1.72%)
DOW   29,590.41 (-1.62%)
QQQ   275.51 (-1.63%)
AAPL   150.43 (-1.51%)
MSFT   237.92 (-1.27%)
META   140.41 (-1.69%)
GOOGL   98.74 (-1.40%)
AMZN   113.78 (-3.01%)
TSLA   275.33 (-4.59%)
NVDA   125.16 (-0.36%)
NIO   17.64 (-3.87%)
BABA   78.80 (-2.37%)
AMD   67.96 (-2.22%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   50.10 (+0.89%)
CGC   2.84 (+4.41%)
F   12.31 (-3.60%)
GE   64.55 (-1.24%)
DIS   99.50 (-2.60%)
AMC   7.99 (+1.78%)
PYPL   86.97 (-0.79%)
PFE   44.08 (-1.10%)
NFLX   226.41 (-4.49%)
S&P 500   3,693.23 (-1.72%)
DOW   29,590.41 (-1.62%)
QQQ   275.51 (-1.63%)
AAPL   150.43 (-1.51%)
MSFT   237.92 (-1.27%)
META   140.41 (-1.69%)
GOOGL   98.74 (-1.40%)
AMZN   113.78 (-3.01%)
TSLA   275.33 (-4.59%)
NVDA   125.16 (-0.36%)
NIO   17.64 (-3.87%)
BABA   78.80 (-2.37%)
AMD   67.96 (-2.22%)
T   16.01 (-1.42%)
MU   50.10 (+0.89%)
CGC   2.84 (+4.41%)
F   12.31 (-3.60%)
GE   64.55 (-1.24%)
DIS   99.50 (-2.60%)
AMC   7.99 (+1.78%)
PYPL   86.97 (-0.79%)
PFE   44.08 (-1.10%)
NFLX   226.41 (-4.49%)

Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger

Fri., September 23, 2022 | Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

Granulated sugar is poured in Philadelphia, Sept. 12, 2016. A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's bid to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, clearing the way for the acquisition to proceed. The ruling, handed down Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, by a federal judge in Wilmington, Del., comes months after the Justice Department sued to try to halt the deal between U.S. Sugar and Imperial Sugar Company, one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's bid to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, clearing the way for the acquisition to proceed.

The ruling, handed down Friday by a federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware, comes months after the Justice Department sued to try to halt the deal between U.S. Sugar and Imperial Sugar Company, one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The government had argued that allowing the acquisition to go through would be harmful to consumers and anticompetitive.

U.S. Sugar has argued that the acquisition will increase production and distribution of refined sugar and provide a more secure supply.

The ruling was a blow for the Justice Department as it pushes forward with aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say aim to ensure a fair and competitive market. The Justice Department could appeal the decision and said it was reviewing the judge's ruling.

“We are disappointed in the court’s decision not to block this merger, which would combine the world’s largest sugar cane refiner with one of its primary competitors in the Southeastern United States and increase reliance on foreign imports,” Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said. “Further consolidation in the market for this important kitchen staple will have real-world consequences for millions of Americans.”

U.S. Sugar said in a statement that it was "pleased that today’s court ruling will allow our acquisition of Imperial Sugar to proceed as planned, enabling us to increase our sugar production, enhance the local Georgia economy and benefit our employees and customers.”

The Justice Department has said U.S. Sugar, which operates a large refinery in Florida, sells all of its sugar through a marketing cooperative known as the United Sugars Corporation. Imperial Sugar operates a refinery in Savannah, Georgia, and a sugar transfer and liquidation facility in Ludlow, Kentucky.


The companies announced the acquisition in March, saying that it would return Imperial Sugar to all-American ownership. Imperial Sugar is a subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Company, which is headquartered in the Netherlands. The Justice Department says Imperial Sugar’s revenues were over $700 million in 2020.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Imperial Sugar (IPSU)
0 of 5 stars		$0.00flatN/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Imperial Sugar right now?

Before you consider Imperial Sugar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Imperial Sugar wasn't on the list.

While Imperial Sugar currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.