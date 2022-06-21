Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

×
S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)
S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)

Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | Matt Ott And Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writers


This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kellogg's announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack maker and a plant-based food company. Kellogg's, whose brands include Eggo waffles, Rice Krispies cereal and MorningStar Farms vegetarian products, said the proposed spinoffs of the yet to be named cereal and plant-based companies are expected to be completed by the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg’s had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.

“These businesses all have significant standalone potential, and an enhanced focus will enable them to better direct their resources toward their distinct strategic priorities,” said CEO Steve Cahillane.

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spin-offs.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spin-offs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

U.S. cereal sales have been waning for years as consumers moved to more portable products, like energy bars. They saw a brief spike during pandemic lockdowns, when more people sat down for breakfast at home. But sales fell again last year.

Kellogg's cereal business was also rocked last fall by a 10-week strike by more than 1,000 workers at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.

In March, a few hundred other workers at a plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.


Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale. U.S. plant-based meat sales have been plateauing in recent months after several years of strong growth.

The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company __ which accounts for 80% of Kellogg's current sales __ will have dual campuses in Battle Creek and Chicago, with its headquarters in Chicago. Kellogg's three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Kellogg has been sharpening its focus on snacks for years. In 2019, the company sold its cookie, pie crust, ice cream cone and fruit business to the Ferraro Group.

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Mondelez made its own big play in the snack business on Monday, when it announced it will acquire Clif Bar & Co., a major energy bar company. The $2.9 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

This is a particularly perilous time in the food industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs.

Shares of Kellogg rose almost 4% to $70.15 in morning trading Tuesday.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kellogg (K)
2.4048 of 5 stars		$68.73+1.8%3.38%15.31Hold$68.80
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.9937 of 5 stars		$171.57+1.2%2.63%23.12Buy$190.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.