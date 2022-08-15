Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)

Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

Mon., August 15, 2022 | Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.

Kraft Heinz, which is co-headquartered in Pittsburgh and Chicago, said in a statement Friday it is working with retailers to remove the product from circulation. Consumers who bought the affected Capri Sun should not consume it and should return it to the story where it was purchased to receive a refund.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.