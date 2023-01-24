QQQ   288.42 (-0.19%)
AAPL   142.23 (+0.79%)
MSFT   241.85 (-0.30%)
META   143.08 (-0.13%)
GOOGL   97.81 (-1.98%)
AMZN   96.82 (-0.72%)
TSLA   143.73 (-0.01%)
NVDA   191.76 (-0.09%)
NIO   11.77 (-2.40%)
BABA   119.42 (-0.09%)
AMD   74.36 (-2.84%)
T   19.22 (+0.63%)
MU   61.37 (-0.73%)
F   12.82 (+0.16%)
CGC   2.76 (-0.72%)
GE   80.14 (+0.46%)
DIS   106.33 (+0.61%)
AMC   5.45 (-3.71%)
PFE   44.71 (-0.60%)
PYPL   79.42 (-0.10%)
NFLX   364.10 (+1.87%)
Lego to move North American headquarters to Boston in 2025

Tue., January 24, 2023 | The Associated Press

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston, Massachusetts, by the end of 2026.

Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global toymaker's growth ambitions.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” Kodak said in a statement. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office."

All employees in Enfield will have a position at the Boston office and receive relocation help if they want to make the move, the Lego Group said. The move will happen in phases starting in mid-2025 and be completed by the end of 2026, the company said.

The Lego Group opened the Connecticut office in 1975. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a release he was disappointed to hear about the move. He said based on his conversations with Lego's leadership Tuesday morning that “their move is motivated not by any Connecticut policy but rather LEGO’s desire to consolidate their business operations near the company’s Education Office and to enhance their partnership with MIT," referring to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Economic Community Development, Office of Workforce Strategy, and Department of Labor will work with Lego to find employment for workers who decide to the leave the company and stay in Connecticut.

Some industry watchers said in June that the Lego Group's announcement that it would build a new factory in Richmond, Virginia, may not be a good sign for the company’s future in Connecticut.

A company spokesperson said at the time that the decision would have no impact on the size and scope of the Enfield headquarters.

