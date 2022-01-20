London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

S&P 500   4,593.15 (+1.33%)
DOW   35,436.73 (+1.16%)
QQQ   373.55 (+1.93%)
AAPL   169.28 (+1.83%)
MSFT   310.79 (+2.46%)
FB   326.75 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,747.52 (+1.67%)
AMZN   3,149.85 (+0.76%)
TSLA   1,037.82 (+4.24%)
NVDA   255.17 (+1.80%)
BABA   134.29 (+5.13%)
NIO   30.56 (+6.74%)
AMD   127.28 (-0.77%)
CGC   8.08 (+5.76%)
MU   89.76 (-0.27%)
GE   101.61 (+0.98%)
T   27.28 (+0.00%)
F   22.72 (+1.20%)
DIS   152.04 (+1.29%)
AMC   19.12 (+4.37%)
PFE   53.46 (-0.15%)
ACB   5.04 (+3.70%)
BA   220.70 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,593.15 (+1.33%)
DOW   35,436.73 (+1.16%)
QQQ   373.55 (+1.93%)
AAPL   169.28 (+1.83%)
MSFT   310.79 (+2.46%)
FB   326.75 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,747.52 (+1.67%)
AMZN   3,149.85 (+0.76%)
TSLA   1,037.82 (+4.24%)
NVDA   255.17 (+1.80%)
BABA   134.29 (+5.13%)
NIO   30.56 (+6.74%)
AMD   127.28 (-0.77%)
CGC   8.08 (+5.76%)
MU   89.76 (-0.27%)
GE   101.61 (+0.98%)
T   27.28 (+0.00%)
F   22.72 (+1.20%)
DIS   152.04 (+1.29%)
AMC   19.12 (+4.37%)
PFE   53.46 (-0.15%)
ACB   5.04 (+3.70%)
BA   220.70 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,593.15 (+1.33%)
DOW   35,436.73 (+1.16%)
QQQ   373.55 (+1.93%)
AAPL   169.28 (+1.83%)
MSFT   310.79 (+2.46%)
FB   326.75 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,747.52 (+1.67%)
AMZN   3,149.85 (+0.76%)
TSLA   1,037.82 (+4.24%)
NVDA   255.17 (+1.80%)
BABA   134.29 (+5.13%)
NIO   30.56 (+6.74%)
AMD   127.28 (-0.77%)
CGC   8.08 (+5.76%)
MU   89.76 (-0.27%)
GE   101.61 (+0.98%)
T   27.28 (+0.00%)
F   22.72 (+1.20%)
DIS   152.04 (+1.29%)
AMC   19.12 (+4.37%)
PFE   53.46 (-0.15%)
ACB   5.04 (+3.70%)
BA   220.70 (+1.67%)
S&P 500   4,593.15 (+1.33%)
DOW   35,436.73 (+1.16%)
QQQ   373.55 (+1.93%)
AAPL   169.28 (+1.83%)
MSFT   310.79 (+2.46%)
FB   326.75 (+2.24%)
GOOGL   2,747.52 (+1.67%)
AMZN   3,149.85 (+0.76%)
TSLA   1,037.82 (+4.24%)
NVDA   255.17 (+1.80%)
BABA   134.29 (+5.13%)
NIO   30.56 (+6.74%)
AMD   127.28 (-0.77%)
CGC   8.08 (+5.76%)
MU   89.76 (-0.27%)
GE   101.61 (+0.98%)
T   27.28 (+0.00%)
F   22.72 (+1.20%)
DIS   152.04 (+1.29%)
AMC   19.12 (+4.37%)
PFE   53.46 (-0.15%)
ACB   5.04 (+3.70%)
BA   220.70 (+1.67%)

London-bound jet returns to Miami over maskless passenger

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, reported a loss of $931 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.44. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.42 per share. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline.

The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt “administratively” with the passenger.

The woman was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation, an airline spokesman said. Airlines have frequently banned passengers for the duration of the pandemic if they refuse to follow mandatory mask requirements designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

American said there were 129 passengers and 14 crew members on the plane. Pilots turned the Boeing 777 around less than an hour into the transatlantic flight, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Airlines reported nearly 6,000 incidents involving unruly passengers last year and 151 in the first two weeks of this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Most of them involved passengers who refused to wear masks.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.