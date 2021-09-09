Lululemon, Moderna rise; Calavo, Boston Beer fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $39.86 to $420.71.

The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast after reporting encouraging second-quarter financial results.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., up $52.35 to $725.

The furniture and housewares company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.

Moderna Inc., up $33.02 to $455.92.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its programs for additional vaccines for COVID-19 and other viruses.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $8.06 to $39.20

The avocado grower's fiscal third-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Boston Beer Co., down $21.09 to $538.31.

The brewer of Samuel Adams and other beers abandoned financial forecasts for the year due to weakness from its hard seltzer products.

GameStop Corp., rose 38 cents to $199.18.

The video game retailer's second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., fell 65 cents to $157.35.

The medical laboratory operator fared better than other health care stocks after raising its financial forecasts for the year.

Willis Towers Watson PLC, rose $10.05 to $236.

Investors were encouraged by the advisory company and insurance brokerage's long-term financial plan.

Before you consider Quest Diagnostics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quest Diagnostics wasn't on the list.

While Quest Diagnostics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article