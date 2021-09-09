Lululemon, Moderna rise; Calavo, Boston Beer fall

Thursday, September 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $39.86 to $420.71.

The athletic apparel maker raised its profit forecast after reporting encouraging second-quarter financial results.

Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc., up $52.35 to $725.

The furniture and housewares company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.

Moderna Inc., up $33.02 to $455.92.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on its programs for additional vaccines for COVID-19 and other viruses.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $8.06 to $39.20

The avocado grower's fiscal third-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

Boston Beer Co., down $21.09 to $538.31.

The brewer of Samuel Adams and other beers abandoned financial forecasts for the year due to weakness from its hard seltzer products.

GameStop Corp., rose 38 cents to $199.18.

The video game retailer's second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., fell 65 cents to $157.35.

The medical laboratory operator fared better than other health care stocks after raising its financial forecasts for the year.

Willis Towers Watson PLC, rose $10.05 to $236.

Investors were encouraged by the advisory company and insurance brokerage's long-term financial plan.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Moderna (MRNA)2.1$456.70+8.0%N/A56.95Hold$195.62
Lululemon Athletica (LULU)2.3$420.21+10.3%N/A77.96Buy$405.09
RH (RH)2.3$724.26+7.7%N/A52.29Buy$712.50
Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)2.2$236.05+4.5%1.20%20.30Buy$221.38
Calavo Growers (CVGW)2.7$39.39-16.7%2.92%151.51Buy$78.50
Quest Diagnostics (DGX)2.6$157.36-0.4%1.58%9.38Buy$155.22
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

