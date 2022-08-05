SALE EXTENDED
QQQ   319.28 (-1.58%)
AAPL   164.19 (-0.98%)
MSFT   280.09 (-1.26%)
META   166.57 (-2.35%)
GOOGL   116.74 (-1.23%)
AMZN   140.32 (-1.58%)
TSLA   872.65 (-5.75%)
NVDA   187.59 (-2.37%)
NIO   20.05 (-4.07%)
BABA   91.61 (-5.97%)
AMD   102.12 (-1.72%)
MU   61.99 (-4.41%)
T   18.17 (-0.55%)
CGC   2.65 (-8.30%)
GE   74.23 (+0.76%)
F   15.18 (-1.24%)
DIS   105.78 (-2.16%)
AMC   18.68 (+0.11%)
PYPL   95.03 (-2.01%)
PFE   49.57 (-0.58%)
NFLX   223.72 (-2.69%)
Mall of America reopens following shooting and lockdown

Fri., August 5, 2022 | The Associated Press


Karmen and Bart Swanson who are waiting for their son caught in a lockdown at the Mall of America share a video of the shooting with a fellow shopper in Bloomington, Minn., on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no victim has been found. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America reopened Friday as police search for two people involved in a shooting inside the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex that sent some shoppers running for cover.

Bloomington police say no one was struck by the gunfire Thursday afternoon. Officials temporarily locked down the mall, forcing some shoppers to shelter in place while others fled.

Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the Nike store then opening fire.

Other video posted online showed shoppers fleeing from the amusement park inside the mall’s ground level, holding their children’s hands and clutching their bags. A pair of police officers, including one with a rifle, could be seen moving through the mall, and people walking quickly away from its large atrium.

Mall spokesman Dan Jasper said additional security and law enforcement will be present at the mall.

Mall of America, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises, but does not have metal detectors upon entry.

It was also the scene of a shooting on New Year’s Eve, when two people were wounded during an apparent altercation.


