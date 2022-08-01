Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting

S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)
S&P 500   4,128.71 (-0.04%)
DOW   32,885.61 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.09 (+0.52%)
AAPL   162.46 (-0.03%)
MSFT   279.08 (-0.59%)
META   163.76 (+2.93%)
GOOGL   115.71 (-0.52%)
AMZN   137.26 (+1.71%)
TSLA   907.55 (+1.81%)
NVDA   185.61 (+2.19%)
NIO   20.26 (+2.69%)
BABA   88.86 (-0.57%)
AMD   96.94 (+2.61%)
MU   63.15 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.59 (-1.52%)
T   18.75 (-0.16%)
GE   74.79 (+1.19%)
F   15.33 (+4.36%)
DIS   106.03 (-0.07%)
AMC   15.05 (+3.37%)
PFE   50.77 (+0.51%)
PYPL   88.53 (+2.31%)
NFLX   226.33 (+0.64%)

Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers reached a deal early Monday on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states, including several neighbors.

The House and Senate versions of the bill differed on collegiate sports betting, with the Senate version barring such wagers and the House version allowing it. Several universities in the state that play NCAA Division I athletics had previously expressed opposition to college sports betting.

But under Monday's compromise, betting on in-state colleges and universities will not be allowed unless those schools are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments.

“I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to MA,” Democratic House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a tweet at about 5 a.m.

The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering, saying evidence shows that state residents are already traveling to Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New York and Connecticut to place legal wagers.

The bill also includes measures to address problem gambling.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that banning sports betting was unconstitutional.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.