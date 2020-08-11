Nautilus, HD Supply rise; Uber, Inovio fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Uber Technologies Inc., down $1.06 to $31.21.
A judge ordered the ride-hailing giant and its competitor Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees, not independent contractors.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.32 to $15.16.
The energy company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings as oil demand and prices fell sharply.
Qurate Retail Inc., down 87 cents to $10.68.
The owner of the HSN and QVC shopping channels beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.37 to $14.62.
The drug developer's second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $1.31 to $63.13.
The pharmaceutical company reported encouraging results from studies of cancer drug Opdivo.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $1.30 to $23.51.
The high-end coat maker said it expects a significant decline in revenue during its fiscal second quarter because of COVID-19.
Nautilus Inc., up $1.76 to $14.12.
The stationary bike maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results as people shifted from gyms to home-fitness.
HD Supply Holdings, up $3.47 to $41.71.
The industrial supplies distributor is selling its White Cap specialty concrete business for to a private equity firm for $2.9 billion.
10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback
A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.
One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses.
The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:
RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS)
Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.
Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes.
Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.
The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.
View the "10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback".