Nautilus, HD Supply rise; Uber, Inovio fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Uber Technologies Inc., down $1.06 to $31.21.

A judge ordered the ride-hailing giant and its competitor Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees, not independent contractors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.32 to $15.16.

The energy company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings as oil demand and prices fell sharply.

Qurate Retail Inc., down 87 cents to $10.68.

The owner of the HSN and QVC shopping channels beat analysts' second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $4.37 to $14.62.

The drug developer's second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $1.31 to $63.13.

The pharmaceutical company reported encouraging results from studies of cancer drug Opdivo.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., down $1.30 to $23.51.

The high-end coat maker said it expects a significant decline in revenue during its fiscal second quarter because of COVID-19.

Nautilus Inc., up $1.76 to $14.12.

The stationary bike maker reported surprisingly good second-quarter financial results as people shifted from gyms to home-fitness.

HD Supply Holdings, up $3.47 to $41.71.

The industrial supplies distributor is selling its White Cap specialty concrete business for to a private equity firm for $2.9 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 1.9 $15.16 -8.0% 0.26% -3.58 Hold $21.73 Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.8 $31.21 -3.3% N/A -7.73 Buy $42.20 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 1.8 $63.13 +2.1% 2.85% -631.24 Buy $69.14 Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) 1.2 $14.62 -23.0% N/A -12.29 Hold $13.33 Canada Goose (GOOS) 1.1 C$31.28 -5.7% N/A 23.00 Buy C$44.89 LYFT (LYFT) 1.8 $30.65 -1.3% N/A -4.87 Buy $45.97 Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) 1.8 $10.68 -7.5% N/A -8.34 Buy $13.25 Nautilus (NLS) 1.0 $14.12 +14.2% N/A -4.99 Buy $7.80