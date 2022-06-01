NFT insider trading scheme charges are a 1st, feds say

×
S&P 500   4,101.23 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,813.23 (-0.54%)
QQQ   306.00 (-0.74%)
AAPL   148.71 (-0.09%)
MSFT   272.42 (+0.20%)
FB   188.64 (-2.58%)
GOOGL   2,277.84 (+0.11%)
AMZN   2,433.68 (+1.23%)
TSLA   740.37 (-2.36%)
NVDA   183.20 (-1.89%)
NIO   17.57 (+1.04%)
BABA   93.38 (-2.78%)
AMD   101.22 (-0.63%)
CGC   4.71 (-5.23%)
MU   73.55 (-0.39%)
T   21.22 (-0.33%)
GE   77.52 (-0.98%)
F   13.55 (-0.95%)
DIS   109.19 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.81 (-10.67%)
PFE   52.37 (-1.26%)
PYPL   82.48 (-3.20%)
NFLX   192.91 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,101.23 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,813.23 (-0.54%)
QQQ   306.00 (-0.74%)
AAPL   148.71 (-0.09%)
MSFT   272.42 (+0.20%)
FB   188.64 (-2.58%)
GOOGL   2,277.84 (+0.11%)
AMZN   2,433.68 (+1.23%)
TSLA   740.37 (-2.36%)
NVDA   183.20 (-1.89%)
NIO   17.57 (+1.04%)
BABA   93.38 (-2.78%)
AMD   101.22 (-0.63%)
CGC   4.71 (-5.23%)
MU   73.55 (-0.39%)
T   21.22 (-0.33%)
GE   77.52 (-0.98%)
F   13.55 (-0.95%)
DIS   109.19 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.81 (-10.67%)
PFE   52.37 (-1.26%)
PYPL   82.48 (-3.20%)
NFLX   192.91 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,101.23 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,813.23 (-0.54%)
QQQ   306.00 (-0.74%)
AAPL   148.71 (-0.09%)
MSFT   272.42 (+0.20%)
FB   188.64 (-2.58%)
GOOGL   2,277.84 (+0.11%)
AMZN   2,433.68 (+1.23%)
TSLA   740.37 (-2.36%)
NVDA   183.20 (-1.89%)
NIO   17.57 (+1.04%)
BABA   93.38 (-2.78%)
AMD   101.22 (-0.63%)
CGC   4.71 (-5.23%)
MU   73.55 (-0.39%)
T   21.22 (-0.33%)
GE   77.52 (-0.98%)
F   13.55 (-0.95%)
DIS   109.19 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.81 (-10.67%)
PFE   52.37 (-1.26%)
PYPL   82.48 (-3.20%)
NFLX   192.91 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,101.23 (-0.75%)
DOW   32,813.23 (-0.54%)
QQQ   306.00 (-0.74%)
AAPL   148.71 (-0.09%)
MSFT   272.42 (+0.20%)
FB   188.64 (-2.58%)
GOOGL   2,277.84 (+0.11%)
AMZN   2,433.68 (+1.23%)
TSLA   740.37 (-2.36%)
NVDA   183.20 (-1.89%)
NIO   17.57 (+1.04%)
BABA   93.38 (-2.78%)
AMD   101.22 (-0.63%)
CGC   4.71 (-5.23%)
MU   73.55 (-0.39%)
T   21.22 (-0.33%)
GE   77.52 (-0.98%)
F   13.55 (-0.95%)
DIS   109.19 (-1.13%)
AMC   12.81 (-10.67%)
PFE   52.37 (-1.26%)
PYPL   82.48 (-3.20%)
NFLX   192.91 (-2.29%)

NFT insider trading scheme charges are a 1st, feds say

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former product manager at an online marketplace was arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities called the first ever digital asset insider trading scheme involving NFTs.

Nathaniel Chastain, a former employee of a company that does business as OpenSea, was arrested in Manhattan. He was later released on $100,000 bail after entering a not guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering charges.

Chastain, 31, and his lawyers declined comment immediately after the Manhattan federal court hearing.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said the charges were a first because they pertained to NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that provide digital ownership of art and other content.

Michael J. Driscoll, head of New York's FBI office, said Chastain used his knowledge of confidential information to buy dozens of NFTs in advance of them being featured on OpenSea's homepage. OpenSea is the largest online marketplace for the purchase and sale of NFTs, authorities noted.

Driscoll said the emergence of any new investment tool such as “blockchain supported non-fungible tokens” will lead some to exploit its vulnerabilities for illegal profits.

“NFTs might be new, but this type of criminal scheme is not," Williams said. "Nathaniel Chastain betrayed OpenSea by using its confidential business information to make money for himself. Today’s charges demonstrate the commitment of this Office to stamping out insider trading — whether it occurs on the stock market or the blockchain.”

Chastain, as part of his job, was responsible for selecting NFTs to be featured on OpenSea's homepage, authorities said. They added that price buyers were usually willing to pay more for an NFT once it was featured on OpenSea's homepage, enabling Chastain to sell them at two- to five-times his initial purchase price.

He concealed the fraud by conducting the purchases and sales through anonymous digital currency wallets and anonymous accounts at OpenSea, authorities said.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.