Offshore oil spill threatens beaches in eastern Thailand

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this photo released by the Royal Thai Navy, an aerial view from a navy plane shows a large oil spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said 160,000 liters (42,000 gallons) of crude oil were leaked near an offshore pipeline in Map Ta Phut, Rayong, eastern Thailand, and might affect several local beaches. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s navy was helping Wednesday to clean up a spill of as much as 128 tons (160,000 liters) of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand.

The spill is near an industrial area but some of the oil could hit area beaches by Friday if it’s not dispersed before then, said Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Pollution Control Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The Star Petroleum Refining Public Company said the leak occurred at about 9 p.m. local time Tuesday at a mooring station about 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, south of Bangkok. It was stopped shortly after midnight.

Thai Navy Spokesman Vice Adm. Pokkrong Monthatphalin said in a text message that the navy sent a surveillance plane, two ships and a helicopter to help with the clean-up. He said the helicopter would survey the area and spray a chemical to help disperse the oil slick.

Star Petroleum estimated 20 tons (about 20,000 liters) of oil was floating on the surface. It began work to remove the oil overnight and expected to remove all of it. It was unclear exactly how much oil had spilled in total, it said.

“We received good support from relevant government agencies and the private sector, including manpower, working boats and dispersant supplies to support the operation to complete clean the oil from the sea's surface,” a company statement said.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


