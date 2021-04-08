Okta, Silicon Motion rise; Apogee, Constellation fall

Thursday, April 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Okta Inc., up $15.92 to $238.48.

The cloud computing company gave investors an encouraging update on its operations and plans for growth.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp., up $4.33 to $69.17.

The supplier of components to the chip industry gave investors a surprisingly good update on its first-quarter revenue.

CommScope Holding Co. up 93 cents to $16.35.

The wireless and broadband network technology company will spin off its home networks business.

GameStop Corp., down $7.71 to $170.26.

The video game retailer plans to elect Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen as chairman of its board of directors.

Box, Inc., down $2.27 to $22.

Private equity company KKR is investing $500 million in the cloud storage company.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., down $4.17 to $35.29.

The Minneapolis-based glass products company gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Constellation Brands Inc., down $10.73 to $224.21.

The brewer of Corona and Modelo beer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the fiscal year.

Nikola Corp., up 42 cents to $12.71.

The electric truck maker announced a sales and services dealer network agreement with RIG360.

