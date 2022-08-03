PayPal, CVS rise; Match Group, Mercury Systems fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $1.20 to $98.09.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $8.29 to $97.92.

Activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the technology platform and digital payments company.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $62.27.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Match Group Inc., down $13.47 to $63.24.

The owner of online dating services Tinder and OKCupid gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

RingCentral Inc., up $3.34 to $53.04.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Terex Corp., up $1.69 to $34.16.

The machinery products maker's second-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

CVS Health Corp., up $6.01 to $101.38.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year.

Mercury Systems Inc., down $7.67 to $49.81.

The aerospace and defense contractor gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

