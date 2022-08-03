S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)
PayPal, CVS rise; Match Group, Mercury Systems fall

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $1.20 to $98.09.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $8.29 to $97.92.

Activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly taken a large stake in the technology platform and digital payments company.

Gilead Sciences Inc., up $2.73 to $62.27.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Match Group Inc., down $13.47 to $63.24.

The owner of online dating services Tinder and OKCupid gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

RingCentral Inc., up $3.34 to $53.04.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Terex Corp., up $1.69 to $34.16.

The machinery products maker's second-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

CVS Health Corp., up $6.01 to $101.38.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year.

Mercury Systems Inc., down $7.67 to $49.81.

The aerospace and defense contractor gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Mercury Systems (MRCY)
2.4063 of 5 stars		$49.81-13.3%N/A237.20Moderate Buy$65.50
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
2.8977 of 5 stars		$62.27+4.6%4.69%17.39Hold$72.20
Match Group (MTCH)
3.3375 of 5 stars		$63.16-17.7%N/A70.97Moderate Buy$120.50
CVS Health (CVS)
2.7551 of 5 stars		$101.38+6.3%2.17%16.84Moderate Buy$116.72
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

