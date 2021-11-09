S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
PayPal, TripAdvisor fall; General Electric, Zynga rise

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $24 to $205.42.

The technology platform and digital payments company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

Zynga Inc., up 66 cents to $7.65.

The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Five9 Inc., up $21.02 to $166.27.

The call center software maker gave investors a solid profit forecast after beating analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

New Relic Inc., up $35.03 to $125.97.

The software analytics company beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

RealReal Inc., up $2.56 to $16.28.

The online luxury consignment site's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.08 to $4.17.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

General Electric Co., up $2.87 to $111.29.

The industrial conglomerate is splitting into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.54 to $31.33.

The travel website reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and said CEO Stephen Kaufer is stepping down.


