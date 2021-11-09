PayPal, TripAdvisor fall; General Electric, Zynga rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PayPal Holdings Inc., down $24 to $205.42.

The technology platform and digital payments company cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

Zynga Inc., up 66 cents to $7.65.

The maker of “FarmVille” and other online games gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Five9 Inc., up $21.02 to $166.27.

The call center software maker gave investors a solid profit forecast after beating analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

New Relic Inc., up $35.03 to $125.97.

The software analytics company beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

RealReal Inc., up $2.56 to $16.28.

The online luxury consignment site's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.08 to $4.17.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

General Electric Co., up $2.87 to $111.29.

The industrial conglomerate is splitting into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.54 to $31.33.

The travel website reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and said CEO Stephen Kaufer is stepping down.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target General Electric (GE) 2.0 $111.29 +2.6% 0.29% -214.02 Buy $115.71 New Relic (NEWR) 2.4 $125.97 +38.5% N/A -32.38 Hold $75.17

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.