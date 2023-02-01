QQQ   294.43 (-0.06%)
AAPL   143.07 (-0.85%)
MSFT   247.22 (-0.24%)
META   147.61 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   98.39 (-0.46%)
AMZN   102.39 (-0.72%)
TSLA   173.80 (+0.33%)
NVDA   199.87 (+2.30%)
NIO   12.31 (+1.99%)
BABA   112.80 (+2.36%)
AMD   79.66 (+6.00%)
T   20.42 (+0.25%)
MU   61.08 (+1.29%)
F   13.65 (+1.04%)
CGC   3.04 (+0.33%)
GE   81.17 (+0.86%)
DIS   108.54 (+0.05%)
AMC   5.57 (+4.11%)
PFE   43.81 (-0.79%)
PYPL   81.13 (-0.44%)
NFLX   352.39 (-0.42%)
Playbook: Cisco Stock Has Intriguing Chart Setup

Wed., February 1, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Below is an excerpt from this yesterday's episode of Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week, featuring Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Matthew Timpane. Below, Matthew makes a bullish case for oil & gas stock Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

"We’re going to remain bullish heading into the Fed week. We'll see if that changes next week, but for now, we have to maintain that stance as long as indexes are above their 200-day moving averages.

Cisco is in a flag pattern, and has a volume point of control (VPOC) support level you can see in the chart below. The 200-day moving average is down there as well. The 50- and 55-strike calls are sold to open above, so dealers are long calls.

Analysts are on the fence, so some outperformance could trigger upgrades. Of the 20 brokerages covering CSCO, 12 rate the stock a "hold" or "strong sell."

PLBK CSCO

 

Join Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week now and tune in every Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. to get ready for the trading week with me. Click here for more information to get started.

Schaeffer's Playbook of the Week

