Plenty of Earnings on Deck Amid Slow Week

Following two busy weeks, the second week of February will slow down in terms of economic data. There will still be plenty of corporate earnings reports, however, from names such as AstraZeneca (AZN), Chipotle (CMG), CVS Health (CVS), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Lyft (LYFT), Kellogg (K), PayPal (PYPL), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), Ralph Lauren (RL), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Tapestry (TPR), and Tyson Foods (TSN).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no relevant economic indicators scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 will bring trade deficit and consumer credit data.

Wholesale inventories revision is due out on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless claims is set for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Consumer sentiment data is due out on Friday, Feb. 10, alongside the Federal Budget balance.

