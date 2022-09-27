Pound stabilizes but turmoil continues for UK economy

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
What’s the Obsession Over Inflation? (Ad)pixel
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
What’s the Obsession Over Inflation? (Ad)pixel
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
What’s the Obsession Over Inflation? (Ad)pixel
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
S&P 500   3,655.04
DOW   29,260.81
QQQ   274.37
This Device Makes Creating Voice Memos Easy
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4 
Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
How To Earn a Tax-Advantaged 10% Dividend Yield (Ad)pixel
Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
What’s the Obsession Over Inflation? (Ad)pixel
US stocks slip deeper into a slump as recession fears grow
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis

Pound stabilizes but turmoil continues for UK economy

Tue., September 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

People walk past a currency exchange bureau in London, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The pound today slumped to its lowest level against the dollar since 1971, after the Chancellor hinted more tax cuts would follow those he announced last week. The pound dipped as low as $1.0349 per U.S. dollar early Monday but then rebounded to $1.0671, down 2.3%. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

LONDON (AP) — The British pound stabilized in Asian trading on Tuesday after plunging to a record low a day earlier, as the Bank of England and the British government tried to soothe markets nervous about a volatile U.K. economy.

The instability began to have real-world impacts, with several British mortgage lenders withdrawing deals amid concern that interest rates may soon rise sharply.

The pound was trading at around $1.08 on Tuesday morning. On Monday it plunged to $1.0373, the lowest since the decimalization of the currency in 1971, on concerns that tax cuts announced Friday by Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng would swell government debt and fuel further inflation.

Late Monday the central bank said it was “closely monitoring’’ the markets and would not hesitate to boost interest rates when it next meets in November to curb inflation that is running at 9.9%.

The U.K. Treasury also sought to reassure markets, saying it would set out a medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 23, alongside an economic forecast by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility.

The statements did little to ease misgivings about the government’s economic policies, with the pound staying well below the $1.12 level it held before Kwarteng’s announcement on Friday.

Some analysts warned that the statements from the bank and the Treasury were “too little, too late.”

“There is no rate increase today and speculators will enjoy the prospect of two months of Bank of England inactivity if the statement is taken at face value,” said Alastair George, chief investment strategist at Edison Group.

The government plans to cut 45 billion pounds ($49 billion) in taxes at the same time as it spends more than 60 billion pounds to cap energy prices that are driving a cost-of-living crisis.

Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 6, are betting that lower taxes and reduced bureaucracy eventually will generate enough additional tax revenue to cover government spending. But many economists say it is unlikely the gamble will pay off.


Torsten Bell, who heads the Resolution Foundation, an economic think-tank focused on inequality, said the markets were looking at British government plans “and saying that is not what serious policymaking looks like.”

“The world we are heading for is a bumpy few weeks,” he told Sky News. Kwarteng "is now going to have quite a tough time because he has now set out plans to balance the books in November. That is going to be very hard.”

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.