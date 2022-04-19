Progressive Stock Dips Following Piper Sandler Downgrade

The shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) are 2.5% lower to trade at $109.35 at last check, after Piper Sandler downgraded the insurance stock to “underweight” from “neutral," and cut its price target to $100 from $113. The brokerage firm noted excessive optimism regarding auto insurance rates could lead the company to post an earnings miss.

Piper Sandler is joining a pessimistic bunch. Coming into today, eight of the 12 analysts covering PGR called the security a tepid "hold" or worse, while four deemed it a "buy" or better.

That bearish sentiment is echoed in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PGR's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.97 ranks higher than 96% of readings from the past year. This suggests long puts have been picked up at a much quicker-than-usual pace in the last 10 weeks.

Progressive stock today is cruising toward its sixth-straight loss. Year-to-date, PGR maintains a 7.1% lead, but has taken a 9% haircut from its April 8, record high of $120.17. So far though, PGR's 80-day moving average has contained today's pullback, a trendline that hasn't been breached on a closing basis since late November.

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.