S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on
Live updates | Communist deputy demands Russian withdrawal
Wall Street climbs, on track to break 7-week losing streak
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf, tensions spike
Real Estate Investment is Easier with Mashvisor

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | Entrepreneur


A significant component of achieving financial independence is being able to create sustainable wealth. One of the best ways to do that is in real estate investment. Unfortunately, the barriers to entry to real estate investment remain high. A down payment on a property is a huge investment and you still have monthly payments to meet. You need to make sure any investment property is returning dividends quickly. While professional investors have entire systems to figure out their margins and rates of return on a property, you don't have access to the same assets. But you can get access to Mashvisor.

Mashvisor is a platform that makes it easier to find lucrative traditional or Airbnb properties in just a matter of minutes, without having to scour the market or sort through spreadsheets. Mashvisor uses real estate data, analytics, and automation to turn months of research into just 15 minutes. It crunches all the numbers to tell you what kind of returns a property could provide and what you need to do to outperform the rental market.

Using Mashvisor is easy. Just type in any city of interest and you'll immediately get an overview of the investment opportunities in each city area. You can use interactive filters to find the perfect investment property for you, with information sourced from reliable places. Investment metrics are provided for every property, as well as AI-powered investment opportunity scores. You can even get customized email alerts for when suitable properties hit the market.

Retipster writes, "The real strength of Mashvisor is that it saves time (A LOT of time) when looking for and analyzing properties."

If you're going to get into real estate, do it with automation on your side. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Mashvisor is on sale for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

