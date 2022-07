Roku Stock Plummets on Mixed Analyst Attention

Streaming name Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is drawing mixed analyst attention today. Wolfe Research downgraded the security to "underperform" from "peer perform," noting net subscriber additions and average revenue per user "face mounting challenges." On the other hand, Raymond James initiated ROKU coverage with a "market perform" rating, adding the company is well-positioned as the leading TV operating system in North America and could grow internationally.

Last seen down 9.3% to trade at $78.64, Roku stock earlier breached a floor at the $80 level, which had been in place since mid-June. Overhead pressure at the descending 80-day moving average has been pressuring the stock for almost an entire year, and over the last nine months ROKU has shed 75.7%.

Short-term options traders have been overwhelmingly pessimistic towards Roku stock. This is per its Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.21, which stands higher than all readings from the last year. In other words, these traders have rarely been more put-biased.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.