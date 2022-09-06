Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year
S&P 500   3,924.26
DOW   31,318.44
QQQ   295.17
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
Dubai road toll operator Salik becomes latest firm to IPO
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street office, heads to Scotland to offer resignation to queen
Medicaid extensions for new moms grow, may run into limits
CEO of biggest PE firm predicts “social unrest” (Ad)
SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year

Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

Tue., September 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine, said a report published Tuesday.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Russia received about 158 billion euros ($158 billion) in revenue for the sale of oil, natural gas and coal from February to August, more than half of which — some 85 billion euros worth — was exported to the European Union.

Within the EU, Germany was the biggest importer, buying 19 billion euros worth of fossil fuels from Russia during the six-month period.

The single biggest importer worldwide, however, was China, which bought 35 billion euros worth of Russian energy, the Helsinki-based group said.

While Russia's revenue rose, overall export volumes dropped by 18% compared with when the country invaded Ukraine, the report said.

The EU has cut its imports from Russia by 35% since the war began, with Russian coal now banned in the 27-nation bloc and a halt to oil sales due to take effect at the end of the year.

Russia itself has sharply cut flows of natural gas to the EU, indicating this week that they would not resume unless Western sanctions are lifted.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, said Monday that his country doesn't expect gas imports from Russia to resume anymore.

Meanwhile, India and China imported significantly more coal and crude oil from Russia in July and August than in February and March, the group said.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastThe Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

Tom remains optimistic about investors’ prospects going forward, even as the market reacts to the words of Fed Chair Jerome Powell about “pain ahead.”

Listen Now to The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.