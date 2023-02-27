S&P 500   3,982.24 (+0.31%)
DOW   32,889.09 (+0.22%)
QQQ   293.94 (+0.72%)
AAPL   147.92 (+0.82%)
MSFT   250.16 (+0.38%)
META   169.54 (-0.50%)
GOOGL   89.87 (+0.83%)
AMZN   93.76 (+0.28%)
TSLA   207.63 (+5.46%)
NVDA   235.01 (+0.92%)
NIO   9.33 (+0.32%)
BABA   89.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   78.77 (+0.87%)
T   19.03 (-1.09%)
F   12.06 (+1.52%)
MU   57.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   2.30 (-1.29%)
GE   83.84 (+0.35%)
DIS   100.45 (+0.15%)
AMC   7.61 (+22.74%)
PFE   40.78 (-2.32%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.30%)
NFLX   323.03 (+1.85%)
Seagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall

Mon., February 27, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Seagen Inc., up $16.79 to $178.16.

Pfizer is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company.

Range Resources Corp., down $ 2.45 to $25.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources said it is not considering acquisitions, amid reports that it might buy the energy company.

Tegna Inc., down $4.13 to $17.71.

The media company reported weak financial results and a report raised concerns about its proposed sale to Standard General.

Ready Capital Corp., down $1.34 to $11.16.

The real estate financing company is buying Broadmark Realty Capital.

Union Pacific Corp., up $19.45 to $212.17.

The railroad plans to replace CEO Lance Fritz amid concerns from a hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake.

Manchester United Plc., down $2.11 to $20.78.

The soccer club's owners are reportedly disappointed by current offers to buy the company.

Tesla Inc., up $10.75 to $207.63.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly seeing big production increases from its plant in Brandenburg, Germany.

fuboTV Inc., down 32 cents to $2.

The sports streaming platform reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Range Resources (RRC)
3.0733 of 5 stars		$25.77-8.8%1.24%5.29Hold$34.29
Pfizer (PFE)
3.5305 of 5 stars		$40.77-2.3%4.02%7.44Hold$51.60
Union Pacific (UNP)
2.6997 of 5 stars		$212.17+9.4%2.45%18.91Hold$218.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

