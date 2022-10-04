Spain's govt ups social and defense spending in 2023 budget

S&P 500   3,762.80 (+2.29%)
DOW   30,126.45 (+2.16%)
QQQ   280.87 (+2.68%)
AAPL   144.78 (+1.64%)
MSFT   247.86 (+2.96%)
META   140.71 (+1.52%)
GOOGL   101.15 (+2.54%)
AMZN   121.31 (+4.69%)
TSLA   245.96 (+1.47%)
NVDA   130.19 (+4.05%)
NIO   16.59 (+7.10%)
BABA   83.40 (+3.67%)
AMD   68.00 (+2.86%)
T   16.00 (+0.63%)
MU   54.40 (+5.18%)
CGC   3.12 (+7.22%)
F   12.23 (+6.63%)
GE   67.00 (+5.35%)
DIS   100.93 (+3.91%)
AMC   7.52 (+9.30%)
PYPL   92.29 (+5.86%)
PFE   44.41 (+0.61%)
NFLX   239.27 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   3,762.80 (+2.29%)
DOW   30,126.45 (+2.16%)
QQQ   280.87 (+2.68%)
AAPL   144.78 (+1.64%)
MSFT   247.86 (+2.96%)
META   140.71 (+1.52%)
GOOGL   101.15 (+2.54%)
AMZN   121.31 (+4.69%)
TSLA   245.96 (+1.47%)
NVDA   130.19 (+4.05%)
NIO   16.59 (+7.10%)
BABA   83.40 (+3.67%)
AMD   68.00 (+2.86%)
T   16.00 (+0.63%)
MU   54.40 (+5.18%)
CGC   3.12 (+7.22%)
F   12.23 (+6.63%)
GE   67.00 (+5.35%)
DIS   100.93 (+3.91%)
AMC   7.52 (+9.30%)
PYPL   92.29 (+5.86%)
PFE   44.41 (+0.61%)
NFLX   239.27 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   3,762.80 (+2.29%)
DOW   30,126.45 (+2.16%)
QQQ   280.87 (+2.68%)
AAPL   144.78 (+1.64%)
MSFT   247.86 (+2.96%)
META   140.71 (+1.52%)
GOOGL   101.15 (+2.54%)
AMZN   121.31 (+4.69%)
TSLA   245.96 (+1.47%)
NVDA   130.19 (+4.05%)
NIO   16.59 (+7.10%)
BABA   83.40 (+3.67%)
AMD   68.00 (+2.86%)
T   16.00 (+0.63%)
MU   54.40 (+5.18%)
CGC   3.12 (+7.22%)
F   12.23 (+6.63%)
GE   67.00 (+5.35%)
DIS   100.93 (+3.91%)
AMC   7.52 (+9.30%)
PYPL   92.29 (+5.86%)
PFE   44.41 (+0.61%)
NFLX   239.27 (+0.10%)
S&P 500   3,762.80 (+2.29%)
DOW   30,126.45 (+2.16%)
QQQ   280.87 (+2.68%)
AAPL   144.78 (+1.64%)
MSFT   247.86 (+2.96%)
META   140.71 (+1.52%)
GOOGL   101.15 (+2.54%)
AMZN   121.31 (+4.69%)
TSLA   245.96 (+1.47%)
NVDA   130.19 (+4.05%)
NIO   16.59 (+7.10%)
BABA   83.40 (+3.67%)
AMD   68.00 (+2.86%)
T   16.00 (+0.63%)
MU   54.40 (+5.18%)
CGC   3.12 (+7.22%)
F   12.23 (+6.63%)
GE   67.00 (+5.35%)
DIS   100.93 (+3.91%)
AMC   7.52 (+9.30%)
PYPL   92.29 (+5.86%)
PFE   44.41 (+0.61%)
NFLX   239.27 (+0.10%)

Spain's govt ups social and defense spending in 2023 budget

Tue., October 4, 2022 | Ciarán Giles, Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s left-wing coalition government on Tuesday unveiled budget plans for 2023 that include increased social and defense spending and raises for civil servants and pensioners.

The government said 6 out of every 10 euros in the proposed budget would go toward social spending. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted that the amount is the most allocated for that purpose in Spain's history.

Sánchez said the deal demonstrated the stability of his Socialists' coalition with the left-wing Unidas Podemos (United We Can). It will be the current government’s final budget before the country's next general election in 2024.

Sánchez tweeted that the coalition government had approved a budget “that protects the middle and working classes, advances social justice and guarantees the economic prosperity of Spain.”

The proposal could undergo changes before receiving parliamentary approval.

The budget includes previously announced tax increases for high earners and breaks for people with lower incomes. It also includes increased benefits for the long-term unemployed and a monthly 100-euro ($99) subsidy for parents with children under age 3.

Presenting the package after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister María Jesús Montero told reporters that “the primary objective was to accompany Spanish society to get through the enormous uncertainty provoked by Russia’s war.”

The government proposal would increase spending on primary medical care and mental health by 6.7%, adding another 673 million euros. It would increase spending on education by 7% to 5.4 billion euros.

The government also plans to step up defense spending by 25%, to 12 billion euros, to help Spain reach by 2029 the NATO member goal of devoting 2% of GDP to national defense.

The government plans to adjust pensions in line with inflation, increasing them by 8.5% next year, and to raise the wages of civil servants by 2.5%. Its budget would boost spending on research and development by 23%, to 16 billion euros.


Montero said an emergency measure that provided free commuter train services would remain in place next year instead of expiring in December as previously announced.

Spain’s economy is expected to grow by 4.4% this years and 2.1% in 2023. The country’s unemployment rate, now at 12.5%, has fallen sharply in recent years.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.