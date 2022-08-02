QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)
QQQ   315.81 (+0.17%)
AAPL   161.21 (-0.19%)
MSFT   274.86 (-1.13%)
META   160.91 (+0.61%)
GOOGL   115.22 (+0.31%)
AMZN   136.44 (+0.78%)
TSLA   913.60 (+2.44%)
NVDA   185.49 (+0.59%)
NIO   20.59 (+2.03%)
BABA   93.17 (+3.13%)
AMD   99.11 (+2.41%)
MU   62.28 (-0.42%)
CGC   2.90 (+14.62%)
T   18.46 (-1.44%)
GE   75.36 (-0.58%)
F   15.35 (+0.07%)
DIS   105.79 (-0.40%)
AMC   16.87 (+9.76%)
PFE   50.72 (+0.22%)
PYPL   88.92 (+0.40%)
NFLX   224.73 (-0.65%)

Stocks fall on Wall Street amid earnings, US-China tensions

Tue., August 2, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling on Wall Street Tuesday, Aug. 2, amid threats from Beijing over a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation's ongoing impact.

Wall Street is also closely monitoring rising tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is possibly visiting Taiwan, and China has warned of “serious consequences” if the trip to the island that it considers its own territory goes ahead.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% as of 10:26 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282 points, or 0.9%, to 32,506 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Pricey technology stocks and banks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Microsoft fell 1.8% and JPMorgan Chase fell 1.1%. Utilities gained.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.63% from 2.61% late Monday.

Corporate earnings remain a key focus for investors as they try to assess the health of the economy amid record high inflation, rising interest rates and recession fears.

Ridesharing company Uber surged 13.8% after reporting surprisingly strong second-quarter revenue. Construction equipment maker Caterpillar fell 2.9% after the economic bellwether reported disappointing second-quarter revenue. Starbucks delivers its results later Tuesday.

Companies within the benchmark S&P 500 have been reporting mostly solid earnings, but many are also warning about weaker customer spending and higher costs because of ongoing supply chain issues. Businesses have raised prices on everything from food to clothing to maintain their profits.

Consumers are also getting squeezed by gas prices. While prices have come down recently, U.S. crude oil prices are still up 25% this year.

Central banks have been trying to rein in inflation by raising interest rates to slow economic growth. The Federal Reserve's key short-term interest rate is at its highest level since 2018. That has Wall Street worried that the Fed could go too far and tip the economy into a recession.


Government data last week showed that the U.S. economy contracted in the second quarter, suggesting it could already be in a recession.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Caterpillar (CAT)
3.0635 of 5 stars		$188.06-3.5%2.55%15.76Moderate Buy$231.00
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.864 of 5 stars		$28.61+16.3%N/A-8.67Moderate Buy$53.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.