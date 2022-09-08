S&P 500   3,995.85 (+0.40%)
DOW   31,695.62 (+0.36%)
QQQ   299.24 (+0.09%)
AAPL   155.07 (-0.57%)
MSFT   258.06 (-0.01%)
META   160.41 (+0.01%)
GOOGL   108.98 (-0.43%)
AMZN   128.85 (-0.49%)
TSLA   286.07 (+0.84%)
NVDA   137.85 (+0.52%)
NIO   17.43 (-0.29%)
BABA   89.80 (-0.88%)
AMD   81.64 (+2.55%)
T   16.85 (-0.12%)
MU   54.79 (-0.38%)
CGC   3.40 (-0.29%)
F   15.21 (-1.43%)
GE   73.40 (-0.24%)
DIS   112.10 (-0.52%)
AMC   8.62 (+2.74%)
PYPL   95.27 (+0.32%)
PFE   46.66 (+1.15%)
NFLX   225.37 (-1.57%)
Stocks fall on Wall Street but cling to weekly gains

Thu., September 8, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June 15, 2022. Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street, continuing a weak patch that has wiped out much of the gains the market made in July and early August. The S&P 500 lost about half a percent in the early going Thursday, Sept. 1. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, knocking out some of the gains from a day earlier but keeping the market on track to break a three-week losing streak.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 9:56 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is holding on to a 1.3% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58 points, or 0.2%, to 31,493 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Technology and communications stocks were the biggest weights on the broader market. Intel slipped 1.8% and Netflix fell 2.5%.

Interest rates policies were in sharp focus for investors as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. The bank’s 25-member governing council raised its key benchmark by three-quarters of a percentage point Thursday.

Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control.

Market focus remains on the highest inflation in decades and the Fed’s attempt to rein it in with high interest rates. The U.S. central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect it to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks.

Markets in Europe were lower and markets in Asia were mixed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.3%.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

