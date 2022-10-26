QQQ   279.46 (-1.67%)
AAPL   149.42 (-1.92%)
MSFT   233.68 (-6.77%)
META   130.47 (-5.12%)
GOOGL   96.34 (-7.79%)
AMZN   115.56 (-4.18%)
TSLA   224.66 (+1.01%)
NVDA   128.91 (-2.79%)
NIO   10.74 (+1.03%)
BABA   68.19 (+7.86%)
AMD   59.39 (-3.38%)
T   18.08 (+2.20%)
MU   55.11 (-1.36%)
CGC   3.09 (+6.19%)
F   12.88 (+0.39%)
GE   76.06 (+4.19%)
DIS   105.47 (+1.06%)
AMC   6.63 (-1.78%)
PYPL   88.55 (-0.77%)
PFE   46.40 (+1.78%)
NFLX   301.05 (+3.45%)
Stocks rise on Wall Street following mostly solid earnings

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10, 2022. Stocks slipped in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 and big technology stocks were the heavy weights on major indexes following several weak earnings reports and financial forecasts. The S&P 500 fell 0.4, despite more stocks gaining ground than falling in the benchmark index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained ground. Alphabet and Microsoft each slumped after reporting disappointing results. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as solid earnings reports from a broad mix of industries outweighed weak results from several heavyweight technology companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m. Eastern after shaking an early decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.7%, to 32,120. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.9%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6%. It was weighed down by several stocks with huge valuations, which can have a big effect on market indexes.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, slumped 7% after it reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Weak ad sales are threatening other tech and communications companies. Music streaming service Spotify fell 11.2% after it reported a bigger third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Microsoft slid 5.7% after it reported disappointing growth for its cloud computing company, while profits fell along with PC sales. Chipmaker Texas Instruments fell 1.4% after giving investors a discouraging forecast for the current quarter.

Visa rose 4.9% after reporting strong financial results and raising its dividend. Norfolk Southern gained 4.2% after reporting a surge in profits on an increase in shipping rates.

Outside of earnings, Mobileye Global, Intel’s self-driving unit, rose 33% in its market debut.

Several other big companies are on deck to report earnings this week. Facebook's parent company, Meta, will report earnings later Wednesday, while Apple reports its results on Thursday.

Internet retail giant Amazon also reports its results on Thursday along with industrial bellwether Caterpillar and McDonald’s.

Long-term Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Gains in those rates have sent mortgage rates sharply higher this year.


The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.02% from 4.10% late Tuesday. The two-year yield fell to 4.42% from 4.48%.

Investors are mainly focused on earnings this week, but are waiting for several economic updates as they try to get a better picture of how inflation is impacting businesses, consumers and the Fed's plans for interest rate increases.

The government will release its first estimate on third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday. The U.S. economy is already slowing down and actually contracted during the first half the year. On Friday the government will also release more data on personal income, consumption and spending.

The latest economic data is being closely watched for any signs of a slowdown as Wall Street tries to determine if and when the Fed might ease up on its interest rate increases. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its upcoming meeting in November. But traders have grown more confident that it will dial down to a more modest increase of 0.50 percentage points in December, according to CME Group.

Investors have been concerned that the Fed could go too far with rate increases and cause a recession by slowing the economy too much.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

