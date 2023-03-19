S&P 500   3,916.64
DOW   31,861.98
QQQ   305.36
Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of color
Central African Republic rebels storm mine; 9 Chinese killed
Niinistö: Sweden security OK if Finland joins NATO first
Nations approve key UN science report on climate change
Scottish independence at crossroads in testy SNP leader race
UK aims to send migrants to Rwanda in months if courts agree
Banking giant UBS is acquiring smaller rival Credit Suisse
Swiss president announces plan for Swiss bank UBS to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse

Sun., March 19, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss president announces plan for Swiss bank UBS to take over troubled rival Credit Suisse.

Should you invest $1,000 in UBS Group right now?

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

