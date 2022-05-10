S&P 500   4,001.05 (+0.25%)
DOW   32,160.74 (-0.26%)
QQQ   300.76 (+1.21%)
AAPL   154.51 (+1.61%)
MSFT   269.50 (+1.86%)
FB   197.65 (+0.73%)
GOOGL   2,287.90 (+1.67%)
AMZN   2,177.18 (+0.06%)
TSLA   800.04 (+1.64%)
NVDA   175.95 (+3.81%)
BABA   84.57 (-0.32%)
NIO   13.44 (-0.81%)
AMD   88.73 (+2.74%)
CGC   5.44 (-1.98%)
MU   68.91 (+1.44%)
T   19.36 (-0.97%)
GE   73.31 (+0.47%)
F   13.35 (-0.15%)
DIS   107.68 (+0.65%)
AMC   11.84 (-5.43%)
PFE   49.49 (+1.75%)
PYPL   78.75 (-0.98%)
NFLX   177.66 (+2.63%)
Sysco, Simon Property rise; Peloton, Dentsply fall

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.94 to $68.25.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Simon Property Group Inc., up 88 cents to $119.07.

The shopping mall owner raised its quarterly dividend and authorized a $2 billion stock buyback program.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., up $6.01 to $125.50.

The supplier of ingredients to the food, cosmetics and consumer products industries raised its sales forecast for the year.

Trex Co., up $2.95 to $58.63.

The maker of fencing and decking products beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Novavax Inc., up 60 cents to $53.86.

The vaccine maker reaffirmed an encouraging revenue forecast for the year.

Sysco Corp., up $4.97 to $86.05.

The food distributor beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $2.87 to $36.38.

The dentistry supplies manufacturer cut its profit forecast for the year after reporting disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $1.23 to $12.90.

The exercise bike company's fiscal third-quarter loss was much bigger than Wall Street expected.


