Technology companies lead US stock indexes broadly lower

A street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Stocks are pulling back broadly in the early going on Wall Street, taking the S&P 500 further below the record high it reached just two days ago. The benchmark index was off 1.4% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were broadly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors focus on the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
The S&P 500 was down 1.5% as of 12:41 p.m. ET, dragged lower by technology stocks like Facebook and the parent company of Google. as well as banks and materials stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.1%.
Investors are waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve at around 2 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic, analysts said.
Along with the Fed, this is the busiest week so far of quarterly earnings reporting season for U.S. companies. Apple and Facebook will report their quarterly results after Wednesday's closing bell.
More than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how they fared during the last three months of 2020. As a whole, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their fourth-quarter profit fell 5% from a year earlier. That’s a milder drop than the 9.4% they were forecasting earlier this month, according to FactSet.
Shares of GameStop soared 121.7%, as the video game retailer remains caught in a tug-of-war between Wall Street institutions and an activist community of mostly online investors. The online investors have bet that hedge funds have put too much money betting against the stock, a concept known as selling “short.” A pair of professional investment firms that placed big bets that GameStop’s stock would crash have largely abandoned their positions.
Boeing shares dropped 3% after the aircraft manufacturer posted its largest annual loss in the company's history, mostly due to the grounding of Boeing's 737-MAX fleet.
Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.
“The real economy isn't reflective of what's happening in financial markets and there really is a disconnect there,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. “Investors have to be mindful of that gap."
The fate of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, which includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and other support for the economy, remains uncertain given the slim majority of the Democrats in the Senate. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are prepared to push ahead with the relief package, even if it means using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans.
“That’s certainly one of the factors putting a little bit of pressure on markets,” Ripley said. “Maybe that’s just the realization that growth expectations built into market around fiscal stimulus may not come as expected.”
Stock indexes in Europe were also sharply lower. France’s CAC 40 slipped 1.2%, and Germany’s DAX fell 1.8%. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 1.3%.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy
Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.
There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.
Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.
Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.
And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy".