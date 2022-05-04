S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 

Telecomn groups end fight against California net neutrality

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Telecommunications industry groups on Wednesday ended their bid to block California's net neutrality law that bars broadband providers from throttling service.

In a federal court filing in Sacramento, the groups and California Attorney General Rob Bonta jointly agreed to dismiss the case.

The move followed a January decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowing enforcement of the 2018 law, which bans internet providers from slowing down or blocking access to websites and applications that don’t pay for premium service.

“The case is finally over," Bonta said in a statement. “With this victory, we’ve secured a free and open internet for California’s 40 million residents once and for all.”

Messages seeking comment from an attorney representing the groups weren't immediately returned.

The law was signed by former Gov. Jerry Brown after regulators during the Trump administration killed federal net neutrality rules designed to prevent AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and other major internet providers from exploiting their dominance to favor certain services or apps over others.

In response, seven states and Puerto Rico enacted their own net neutrality policies. The most expansive effort was in California, which started enforcing the law last year, with potentially significant consequences for the rest of the U.S.

In addition to barring internet providers from throttling service or charging companies like Netflix for a faster route to customers, the California law banned some forms of “zero rating” — a term for when a cable or phone company exempts a service from data caps.

Net-neutrality advocates say such programs undermine competition by potentially tilting users to the sponsored app and away from rivals.

Big telecom companies fought the measure fiercely in court. They argued that the regulations can undermine investment in broadband and introduce uncertainty about what were acceptable business practices.


The Trump administration sued to block California’s 2018 law, preventing it from taking effect for years, but the Biden administration dropped that lawsuit.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.081 of 5 stars		$48.37+2.5%5.29%9.39Hold$57.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.