These Are The Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In June 2022

June was another not-so-good month for the crypto market. The market sell-off intensified last month following the adoption of contractionary monetary policies by the Federal Reserve to control the rising inflation rate. This resulted in the total global crypto market cap moving below $1 trillion in June, compared to almost $3 trillion during parts of 2021. Let’s take a look at the ten worst-performing cryptocurrencies in June 2022.

Ten Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies in June 2022

We have used the monthly return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the ten worst-performing cryptocurrencies in June 2022.

Axie Infinity (AXS, -38%)

Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trading and battling game, which is partly owned and operated by its players. AXS is down by over 80% in the last 90 days and almost 85% year to date. As of writing, AXS was trading at over $13.80, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.10 billion. AXS has an all-time high of $165.37 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1234 (November 2020).

Avalanche (AVAX, -38%)

Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain that serves as a platform for DApps (decentralized applications) and custom blockchain networks. AVAX is down by over 84% in the last 90 days and by almost 86% year to date. As of writing, AVAX was trading at over $15.90, giving it a market capitalization of more than $4.50 billion. AVAX has an all-time high of $146.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC, -39%)

Launched in 2019, it is a tokenized version of BTC, but it runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. It is backed by Bitcoin at a 1:1 ratio. WBTC is down by over 58% in the last 90 days and by over 59% year to date. As of writing, WBTC was trading at over $19,373, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.10 billion. WBTC has an all-time high of $162,188.26 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $3,330.12 (February 2019).

Bitcoin (BTC, -39%)

Launched in 2009, it is a peer-to-peer online currency and the first-ever cryptocurrency to come into actual use. BTC is down by over 58% in the last 90 days and by over 59% year to date. As of writing, BTC was trading at over $19,398, giving it a market capitalization of more than $370 billion. BTC has an all-time high of $68,789.63 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $65.53 (July 2013).

Cronos (CRO, -40%)

Launched in 2018, it is the native cryptocurrency of Cronos Chain, which is a decentralized, open-source blockchain from Crypto.com. CRO is down by almost 77% in the last 90 days and by almost 81% year to date. As of writing, CRO was trading at over $0.112, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.80 billion. CRO has an all-time high of $0.9698 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01149 (December 2018).

Monero (XMR, -43%)

Launched in 2014, it enables transactions privately and anonymously. The biggest plus of Monero is that it strives to achieve the greatest level of decentralization possible. XMR is down by over 48% in the last 90 days and by almost 55% year to date. As of writing, XMR was trading at over $112, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2 billion. XMR has an all-time high of $517.62 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.213 (January 2015).

NEAR Protocol (NEAR, -44%)

NEAR Protocol is a layer-one blockchain that aims to take away the primary limitations of blockchains, such as transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. NEAR is down by almost 79% in the last 90 days and by almost 78% year to date. As of writing, NEAR was trading at over $3.20, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.4 billion. NEAR has an all-time high of $20.42 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.526 (November 2020).

Ethereum (ETH, -45%)

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain that serves as a platform for many other cryptocurrencies. ETH is down by almost 70% in the last 90 days and by almost 72% year to date. As of writing, ETH was trading at over $1,052, giving it a market capitalization of more than $129 billion. ETH has an all-time high of $4,891.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4209 (October 2015).

Flow (FLOW, -45%)

Flow is a decentralized and developer-friendly blockchain to support the next-gen games and apps. FLOW is down by over 80% in the last 90 days and by almost 84% year to date. As of writing, FLOW was trading at over $1.45, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.50 billion. FLOW has an all-time high of $46.16 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.17 (June 2022).

Bitcoin Cash (BCH, -50%)

Bitcoin Cash is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system that features fast payments, high transaction capacity, micro fees, and privacy. BCH is down by over 73% in the last 90 days and by over 77% year to date. As of writing, BCH was trading at over $100, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.90 billion. BCH has an all-time high of $4,355.62 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $75.08 (December 2018).

