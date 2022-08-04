These Were The 10 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022

After a dismal performance in the first half of 2022, July offered some respite to crypto investors. Several digital tokens reported their best performance last month, including Bitcoin (gained about 20%) in July, and Ethereum (gained over 60%). Several factors contributed to this rally in the crypto market, including easing inflation worries, recovery in investors’ risk appetite and more. Let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022.

Ten Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies In July 2022

We have used the monthly return data from coinmarketcap.com to come up with the 10 best-performing cryptocurrencies in July 2022. For the list, we have only considered cryptocurrencies with a market cap of more than $400 million (as of July 31, 2022).

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Uniswap (UNI, 72%)

Launched in November 2018, it is a decentralized trading protocol that aims to keep token trading automated and completely open to anyone holding tokens. As of this writing, UNI was trading at $9.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $6.30 billion. UNI is down by almost 51% year to date but is up by over 9% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $44.97 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.419 (September 2020).

Aave (AAVE, 76%)

Launched in November 2017, it is a decentralized finance protocol that facilitates buying and lending of crypto. As of this writing, AAVE was trading at $97.65, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.30 billion. AAVE is down by over 63% year to date and down almost 39% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $666.86 (May 2021).

Curve DAO Token (CRV, 79%)

Launched in January 2020, it is a decentralized exchange for stablecoins that makes use of AMM (automated market maker) to manage liquidity. As of this writing, CRV was trading at $1.41, giving it a market capitalization of more than $720 million. CRV is down by almost 78% year to date and down almost 47% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $60.50 (August 2020) and an all-time low of $0.3316 (October 2020).

Convex Finance (CVX, 84%)

It is a DeFi protocol that allows Curve liquidity providers to earn some portion of trading fees on Curve without staking liquidity. Convex Finance’s unique incentive structure is its biggest strength. As of this writing, CVX was trading at $6.97, giving it a market capitalization of more than $460 million. CVX is down by over 86% year to date and over down 72% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $62.69 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $1.88 (July 2021).

Filecoin (FIL, 90%)

Launched in 2020, it is a decentralized peer-to-peer storage network that records commitments made by the network’s participants who use FIL for transactions on the network. As of this writing, FIL was trading at $8.45, giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.13 billion. FIL is down by over 76% year to date and down over 44% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $237.24 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.83 (August 2019).

Quant (QNT, 95%)

Launched in June 2018, it aims to connect blockchains and networks without compromising the efficiency and interoperability of the network. As of this writing, QNT was trading at $104.63, giving it a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion. QNT is down by over 41% year to date but is up by almost 4% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $428.38 (September 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1636 (August 2018).

Bitcoin Gold (BTG, 98%)

Founded in 2017, it is a user-friendly alternative to Bitcoin. It combines the security and sturdiness of the Bitcoin blockchain along with the opportunity for experimentation and development. As of this writing, BTG was trading at $30.55, giving it a market capitalization of more than $530 million. BTG is down by over 26% year to date and down over 1% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $539.72 (October 2017) and an all-time low of $2.54 (November 2022).

Polygon (MATIC, 99%)

Launched in October 2017, it is an easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. It was previously known as Matic Network. As of this writing, MATIC was trading at $0.9107, giving it a market capitalization of more than $7.20 billion. MATIC is down by almost 65% year to date and down almost 21% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $2.92 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $0.003012 (May 2019).

Ethereum Classic (ETC, 157%)

Launched in 2016, it is a hard fork of Ethereum (ETH) that functions as a smart contract network. It has the ability to host and support decentralized applications (DApps). As of this writing, ETC was trading at $37.54, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.10 billion. ETC is up by over 7% year to date and up by almost 21% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $176.16 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4524 (July 2016).

Lido DAO (LDO, 376%)

Launched in 2020, it is a staking solution for Ethereum that allow users to stake their ETH (with no minimum deposits) while participating in on-chain activities. As of this writing, LDO was trading at $2.35, giving it a market capitalization of more than $730 million. LDO is down by almost 37% year to date and almost down by 27% in the last 90 days. It has an all-time high of $18.62 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.406 (June 2022).

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.