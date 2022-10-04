Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/4/2022

Today job openings, factory orders, and a core capital goods orders revision is on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 4:

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI -- $159.65) provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. Acuity Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH -- $15.98) designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. SMART Global will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the ADP employment report is due out along with international trade balance data, the pending home sales index, S&P services PMI, and the ISM services index.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

