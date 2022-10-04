S&P 500   3,781.05 (+2.79%)
DOW   30,230.72 (+2.51%)
QQQ   282.20 (+3.17%)
AAPL   145.79 (+2.34%)
MSFT   249.18 (+3.51%)
META   141.28 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   101.41 (+2.81%)
AMZN   122.16 (+5.42%)
TSLA   251.71 (+3.84%)
NVDA   129.90 (+3.82%)
NIO   16.42 (+6.00%)
BABA   83.48 (+3.77%)
AMD   68.74 (+3.98%)
T   16.08 (+1.13%)
MU   54.03 (+4.47%)
CGC   3.08 (+5.84%)
F   12.24 (+6.71%)
GE   66.88 (+5.16%)
DIS   100.50 (+3.47%)
AMC   7.13 (+3.63%)
PYPL   91.27 (+4.69%)
PFE   44.59 (+1.02%)
NFLX   239.26 (+0.09%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 10/4/2022

Tue., October 4, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today job openings, factory orders, and a core capital goods orders revision is on tap.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, October 4:

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI -- $159.65) provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. Acuity Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH -- $15.98) designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. SMART Global will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the ADP employment report is due out along with international trade balance data, the pending home sales index, S&P services PMI, and the ISM services index.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the "7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed".

