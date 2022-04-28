Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/28/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap in addition to a real gross domestic product (GDP) estimate.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 28:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS -- $12.23) provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. 1-800-FLOWERS will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD -- $277.15) engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. Abiomed will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO -- $54.92) manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. Altria will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ares Management Corp. (NYSE:ARES -- $70.28) operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Ares Management will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC -- $74.53) designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. Brunswick will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT -- $213.96) manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Caterpillar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA -- $44.45) operates as a media and technology company worldwide. Comcast will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ -- $372.91) operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. Domino's Pizza will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY -- $285.09) discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. Eli Lilly will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Fortive Corp. (NYSE:FTV -- $57.73) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Fortive will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Griffon Corp. (NYSE:GFF -- $17.65) provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Griffon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY -- $222.24) engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. Hershey will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN -- $34.49) manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. Huntsman will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM -- $54.42) is the global leader for storage and information management services. Iron Mountain will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS -- $55.09) engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. JinkoSolar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX -- $65.50) operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Kirby will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW -- $4.51) provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Limelight Networks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA -- $361.57) provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. Mastercard will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD -- $247.14) operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. McDonald's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK -- $84.41) operates as a healthcare company worldwide. Merck will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK -- $5.04) provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. Nokia will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOK -- $439.77) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. Northrop Grumman will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK -- $31.42) operates as an online retailer in the United States. Overstock.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU -- $26.50) engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. Peabody Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI -- $4.31) provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. Pitney Bowes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY -- $12.50) provides residential real estate services. Realogy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY -- $54.34) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Sanofi will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV -- $45.94) operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. Southwest Airlines will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX -- $316.18) designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. Teleflex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT -- $66.72) operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. Textron will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR -- $48.64) operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. Twitter will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ:VC -- $93.66) engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. Visteon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:WTW -- $232.94) operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Willis Towers Watson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL -- $72.97) generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. Xcel Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD -- $12.28) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. Accolade will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN -- $2,763.34) engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. Amazon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL -- $156.57) designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. Apple will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG -- $175.40) provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Arthur J. Gallagher will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR -- $29.42) provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Avantor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH -- $14.79) operates as a homebuilder in the United States. Beazer Homes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP -- $5.27) is provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. CalAmp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF -- $135.01) provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. Cincinnati Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM -- $86.55) designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. Columbia Sportswear will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE -- $51.03) is a real estate investment trust. CubeSmart will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DexCom Inc. (NYSE:DXCM -- $413.02) focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. DexCom will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT -- $11.20) provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Ecovyst will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD -- $26.66) operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. Ethan Allen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN -- $100.91) provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. Five9 will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI -- $22.87) owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD -- $61.59) discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Gilead Sciences will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG -- $64.69) offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. Hub Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX -- $15.08) operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. IMAX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC -- $45.22) engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. Intel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN -- $18.25) offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. Knowles will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT -- $44.49) designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. Lemaitre Vascular will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK -- $125.94) designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. Mohawk will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NorthWestern Corp. (NASDAQ:NWE -- $58.71) provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. NorthWestern will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL -- $107.92) provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. Omnicell will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI -- $79.58) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. Power Integrations will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD -- $9.51) operates financial services platform in the United States. Robinhood Markets will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU -- $84.76) operates a TV streaming platform. Roku will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN -- $130.44) develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. Seagen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW -- $28.45) operates a regional airline in the United States. SkyWest will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK -- $249.15) operates as a medical technology company. Stryker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Terex Corp. (NYSE:TEX -- $34.22) manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. Terex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X -- $31.82) produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. United States Steel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN -- $203.61) provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. VeriSign will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Western Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC -- $50.05) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. Western Digital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU -- $18.60) provides money movement and payment services worldwide. Western Union will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN -- $123.09) provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Zendesk will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, a slew of economic data is scheduled for Friday including employment cost index, as well as the personal expenditures (PCE) price and core PCE price indexes. Plus, both nominal personal income and consumer spending data are on the docket, alongside real disposable income data. The Chicago PMI is also expected, accompanied by the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

