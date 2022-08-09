Today's Stock Market News & Events: 8/9/2022

Today productivity and unit labor costs data is due out in addition to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index for July.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, August 9:

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS -- $21.41) provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. 908 Devices will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO -- $25.72) provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS -- $2.32) operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. Amyris will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Aramark (NYSE:ARMK -- $35.29) provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. Aramark will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Atotech Ltd. (NYSE:ATC -- $22.70) provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. Atotech will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS -- $28.57) focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Avanos Medical will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA -- $1.12) provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. Avaya Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC -- $5.84) develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Bausch Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BSY -- $40.73) provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Bentley Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI -- $50.99) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Capri Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC -- $29.75) provides AI powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market worldwide. Cerence will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA -- $37.70) operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Ceva will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



ChannelAdvisor Corp. (NYSE:ECOM -- $15.44) provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. ChannelAdvisor will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Clarivate plc (NYSE:CLVT -- $14.46) provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. Clarivate will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON -- $3.58) operates as a cannabinoid company. Cronos Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN -- $72.38) owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. Dine Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX -- $24.66) provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. Ebix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR -- $90.03) provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Emerson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK -- $3.76) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. Endeavour Silver will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO -- $9.72) owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. EVgo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS -- $59.19) operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. GlobalFoundries will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR -- $25.35) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. Healthcare Realty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX -- $3.57) engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. Heron Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV -- $42.97) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Hilton Grand Vacations will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H -- $85.19) operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. Hyatt Hotels will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA -- $38.34) operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. IAA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR -- $90.86) produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. Ingredion will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI -- $58.85) develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. Intra-Cellular Therapies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS -- $45.71) discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR -- $31.43) focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. Kymera Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX -- $62.63) manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. Louisiana-Pacific will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO -- $10.23) is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. NeoGenomics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH -- $13.53) operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Norwegian Cruise Line will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT -- $152.07) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Novanta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX -- $16.31) manufactures and sells hair care products. Olaplex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



PAR Technology Corp. (NYSE:PAR -- $45.43) provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. PAR Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Perrigo Co. plc (NYSE:PRGO -- $42.58) provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Perrigo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT -- $81.09) franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. Planet Fitness will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT -- $21.10) provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. RadNet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL -- $101.16) designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Ralph Lauren will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN -- $29.63) produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. Reynolds Consumer Products will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE -- $24.65) provides airline services. Spirit Airlines will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER -- $19.89) provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sterling Check will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY -- $86.74) engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. Sysco will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Tennant Co. (NYSE:TNC -- $65.60) designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tennant will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Beauty Health Co. (NASDAQ:SKIN -- $15.27) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. Beauty Health will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG -- $30.31) operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. TPG will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Transdigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG -- $641.18) designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Transdigm Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX -- $293.95) engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Vertex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT -- $8.70) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. Vivid Seats will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG -- $32.03) operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. Warner Music Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL -- $11.76) develops antibody discovery platform. AbCellera Biologics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM -- $96.38) provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. Akamai Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM -- $73.20) provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. Alarm.com will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI -- $6.12) connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Angi will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arlo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLO -- $7.44) provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. Arlo Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY -- $18.68) manufactures and supplies solar tracking systems and related products in the United States and internationally. Array Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO -- $14.06) operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. Atlas will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axon Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON -- $116.23) develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. Axon will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA -- $69.01) provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Azenta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC -- $10.13) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company. Barings BDC will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI -- $5.18) focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE -- $25.15) designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. Bloom Energy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG -- $35.29) is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Carlyle Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH -- $101.32) develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Celsius will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Certara Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT -- $24.13) provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. Certara will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI -- $50.89) focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. ChemoCentryx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN -- $98.02) provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. Coinbase Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI -- $57.14) provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Consensus Cloud Solutions will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT -- $7.24) designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. Cricut will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:DAR -- $71.81) develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. Darling Ingredients will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB -- $78.38) creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. Dolby Laboratories will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA -- $0.77) originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG -- $32.31) operates as a software company, provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations operational response to critical events in the United States and internationally. Everbridge will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL -- $21.55) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. Exelixis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flywire Corp. (NASDAQ:FLYW -- $24.18) operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Flywire will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO -- $45.34) owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. Grocery Outlet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



H&R Block Inc. (NYSE:HRB -- $40.21) provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. H&R Block will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO -- $45.04) operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. Halozyme Therapeutics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ICHOR Inc. (NASDAQ:ICHR -- $32.55) engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. ICHOR will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO -- $2.36) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR -- $85.80) manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. Inter Parfums will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC -- $78.18) operates as a media and internet company worldwide. InterActiveCorp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Invitae Corp. (NYSE:NVTA -- $2.52) integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Invitae will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN -- $28.24) provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. Jackson Financial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST -- $7.40) provides outpatient mental health services. LifeStance Health Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW -- $53.57) develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. Light & Wonder will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI -- $9.32) operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Magnite will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI -- $154.61) develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. Masimo will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR -- $28.77) provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. Maxar Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE:MLNK -- $18.31) provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. MeridianLink will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN -- $26.37) provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. Model N will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO -- $85.11) engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. Onto Innovation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OraSure Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OSUR -- $3.29) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. OraSure will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ -- $17.99) operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. PetIQ will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY -- $7.51) operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. PLBY Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG -- $25.62) delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. Plug Power will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL -- $4.22) designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. Purple Innovation will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT -- $7.04) operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. Rackspace Technology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR -- $40.86) develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. Red Rock Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Repay Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RPAY -- $13.59) provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Repay Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX -- $48.90) develops and operates an online entertainment platform. Roblox will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL -- $64.33) provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. SailPoint will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER -- $11.14) engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. Seer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Stride Inc. (NYSE:LRN -- $42.76) provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Stride will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI -- $61.09) develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Super Micro Computer will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG -- $17.59) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. Sweetgreen will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA -- $2.74) operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. Taboola will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL -- $3.61) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. The RealReal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD -- $54.97) operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The Trade Desk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC -- $73.68) designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. TTEC Holdings will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U -- $49.76) creates and operates an interactive real-time 3D content platform. Unity Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR -- $30.06) develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir Biotechnology will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI -- $8.87) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. Vuzix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL -- $81.60) operates as an S&P500 real estate investment trust. Welltower will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH -- $1.85) operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. ContextLogic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK -- $72.01) provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. Workiva will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN -- $65.89) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Wynn Resorts will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD -- $82.45) provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Ziff Davis will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will bring the CPI and core CPI, revised wholesale inventories, and a federal budget update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

