Top TikToker Khaby Lame finally gets Italian citizenship

S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   173.71 (-0.48%)
MSFT   289.95 (-0.47%)
META   173.84 (-0.58%)
GOOGL   119.41 (-0.12%)
AMZN   141.32 (-0.55%)
TSLA   910.35 (-0.18%)
NVDA   184.44 (+0.59%)
NIO   19.85 (-1.15%)
BABA   89.72 (-0.06%)
AMD   98.23 (-0.04%)
MU   62.25 (+1.02%)
T   18.45 (+0.16%)
CGC   3.77 (-7.14%)
F   15.94 (-0.56%)
GE   79.47 (-0.56%)
DIS   122.26 (-0.45%)
AMC   19.62 (-8.15%)
PYPL   98.15 (-1.28%)
PFE   48.93 (-0.69%)
NFLX   241.73 (+0.24%)

Top TikToker Khaby Lame finally gets Italian citizenship

Thu., August 18, 2022 | Nicole Winfield, Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The king of TikTok, Khaby Lame, finally has another title: Italian.

The 22-year-old influencer, who ranks as the most popular TikToker with 148 million followers, took his oath of citizenship Wednesday in Chiavasso, a municipality outside Turin, according to the local government.

Lame moved to Italy from his native Senegal when he was an infant but only was granted citizenship now because of strict Italian citizenship laws.

His situation - and those of thousands of other young people who were born in Italy or raised there by non-Italians- made headlines after Lame became the most-followed TikTok creator in June. The attention being paid to “Italy’s TikTok king” highlighted that he wasn’t actually Italian.

In response, Italy’s deputy interior minister, Carlo Sibilia, tweeted June 24 that Lame’s citizenship application recently was approved.

“Dear @KhabyLame, I wanted to let you know that the decree granting you #Italiancitizenship was issued in early June by the Interior Ministry. Soon you will be contacted by the local office notifying you about your oath. Good luck,” Sibilia tweeted.

The assurances suggested that Lame’s application had worked its way through the pipeline under normal procedures and didn’t receive any special treatment because of his newfound TikTok fame.

Under Italian law, children born to non-Italians and raised in Italy can apply for citizenship in their 18th year, a regulation that critics say discriminates against thousands of children who are culturally Italian but are denied citizenship.

Critics say the law inhibits integration and leaves some children stateless.

Center-left lawmakers in Italy routinely try to change the regulations to grant citizenship earlier. In the United States, for example, children born on U.S. soil get American citizenship regardless of their parents’ nationalities.


But Italy's right-wing has long insisted citizenship should only pass through Italian blood lines. The most recent proposal has called for letting children of immigrants who were born in Italy or arrived before they turned 12 to apply after they completed at least five years of schooling in Italy.

The Chiavasso city hall filmed the short ceremony in which Lame became an Italian and asked him what had changed.

“It is not that before, before signing, I didn’t feel Italian, so very little has changed,” Lame said. “But now I am officially Italian, on paper.”

Lame rose to TikTok fame with charming videos of his reactions to everyday life in which he never says a word. His following surged during the pandemic, when he was fired from his factory job and used the extra time on his hands to make and upload more videos.

Asked how his life had changed from growing up poor to finding global fame, Lame said his family was poor but happy during his childhood and nowadays, "It’s another reality, it’s completely another world.

"Which I am still not used to, but I am gradually adapting,” he said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.