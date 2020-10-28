Tupperware profits soar as pandemic shut-ins store leftovers

In this Oct. 30, 2019 file photo, the logo for Tupperware Brands appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Tupperware Brands, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, posted third quarter profit of $34.4 million, more than quadruple the $7.8 million from the same quarter a year ago. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products at a Tupperware party in Bellflower, Calif. Tupperware Brands, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, posted third quarter profit of $34.4 million, more than quadruple the $7.8 million from the same quarter a year ago.(AP Photo/Garrett Cheen, File)
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Tupperware relied on social gatherings for explosive growth in the mid 20th century. In the 21st century, it is social distancing that is fueling sales.
Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware's gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions to leftovers. They've found it again in Tupperware, suddenly an “it brand" five decades after what seemed to be its glory days.
The company had appeared to be on life support, posting negative sales growth in five of the last six years, a trend that seemed to be accelerating this year.
Long gone was the heyday of the Tupperware Party, first held in 1948, which provided women with a chance to run their own business. That system worked so well, Tupperware took its products out of stores three years later. But it has struggled as more families gave up making dinner from scratch and also dining out more.
Then the pandemic struck.
Profit during the most recent quarter quadrupled to $34.4 million, Tupperware reported Wednesday.
The explosion of sales caught almost everyone off guard and shares of Tupperware Brands Corp., which had been rising since April, jumped 35% to a new high for the year. Shares that could be had for around $1 in March, closed at $28.80 on Wednesday.
Tupperware stands apart from most other companies that have thrived in the pandemic. Unlike Netflix, Amazon.com, Peloton or even DraftKings, it doesn't rely on a hi-tech platform.
However, it's certainly not alone as the pandemic bends how we spend our time more rapidly perhaps than any point in our lifetimes.
On Monday the toymaker Hasbro said that its games division, which includes board games like Monopoly, saw a 21% jump in revenue.
On Wednesday, Tupperware reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, triple what Wall Street had expected. Revenue of $477.2 million was about 30% higher than forecasts and 14% better than last year.
CEO Miguel Fernandez said the company, based in Orlando, Florida, had shifted more heavily to digital sales to accommodate those sheltering in the pandemic. He also noted "increased consumer demand."
The company earlier this year had begun a turnaround campaign. Fernandez, who once led Avon, was named CEO in March just as COVID-19 infections began to spread in the U.S.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave
Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.
And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.
For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.
But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they. So stocks are having another broad selloff.
However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March, are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well.
View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".